8 Years Before Going Pro, WR Parris Campbell Had the Pleasure of Playing Ball Alongside LeBron James; “It Was Insane”

Parris Campbell’s NFL journey brought unexpected star-studded moments, and one such memorable experience was when the former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver got to practice alongside the NBA King, LeBron James. Campbell, who hails from Akron, Ohio, like LeBron, found the whole encounter surreal.

Back in 2011, approximately eight years before Campbell made it to the pros, he found himself on the same field as LeBron. According to Campbell, it left quite an impression on him. Witnessing LeBron’s skills on the football field, Campbell was in awe of how effortlessly the basketball legend was “plucking the ball out of the air”. Campbell was sure that LeBron James could have gone pro in the NFL too if he wanted.

An NBA Star’s NFL Skills: Parris Campbell Reveals Practicing Experience With LeBron James

Parris Campbell spilled the beans and revealed details about his life, both on and off the field with NY Post columnist Steve Serby. Parris had the absolute pleasure of practicing with none other than the King himself, LeBron James, during the 2011 NBA lockout. On being asked about it, Parris spoke about King James and his college team with great enthusiasm.

Parris revealed, “It was insane! ‘Cause we were already on the field. A couple of guys knew that he was coming through, so like I knew ’cause I was one of the captains.” Parris Campbell couldn’t contain his excitement as he vividly described the moment when LeBron James, the King himself, walked into their locker room. Decked out in shoulder pads and carrying a helmet, LeBron joined them. Parris added, “He was in like 7-on-7 drills, like team drills, running routes, and it was insane. Like he was plucking the ball out of the air, running routes.”

It’s not unknown that LeBron is an awesome sportsman. While the show he puts up at NBA is another great story, Parris believes LeBron could have aced the NFL as well, if he wanted to. “He could play football for a living if he wanted to, 100 percent. It was cool for us to see. This was one of the best NBA players, he’s coming to practice with his high school football team. That’s unheard of,” excitedly added Campbell.

Surreal Moments: Parris Campbell First Encounter With King James

Meeting LeBron James for the first time was a moment etched in Parris Campbell’s memory, mentioning it with utmost pleasure. He vividly recounted how he had secured tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game and somehow ended up near the locker rooms. To his surprise, LeBron called out his name, and that meant a great deal for Parris.

Further describing the meeting, Indianapolis Colts WR says, ” It was kind of surreal for me. Obviously, I knew him, I’ve seen him before in Akron like all the time, but kind of putting two and two together [so] that he knew who I was was cool for me.” He added, “I just remember being elated like the whole day, the whole night. I think later that day he ended up following me on Instagram or something like that.”

Parris Campbell’s journey to the NFL is filled with unexpected star-studded moments. However, the insane experience of practicing with LeBron James during the 2011 NBA lockout tops the list. Witnessing LeBron’s football skills left Parris in awe, and he believed LeBron could have easily excelled in the NFL too. Being addressed by LeBron for the first time was a dream come true for Parris, cherishing it till the day.