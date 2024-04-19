Peter Schrager’s Mock Draft Sees Malik Nabers Going to Colts in High Octane Trade Up

As the NFL draft approaches, mock drafts have started rearing their heads, speculating on where the top college prospects will land when their names are called. Besides Caleb Wiliams and the Bears, all the players and picks are potentially up for trade, with franchises still exploring various permutations and combinations to determine the best course of action for their team. Peter Schrager’s recent mock draft offers insight into these scenarios.

Schrager’s draft has delivered some surprising and intriguing trades. For instance, the Giants leap from the 6th to the 4th to draft the overall pick to select JJ McCarthy. Additionally, the Colts make a move from the 15th overall to the 9th pick to draft LSU’s Malik Nabers, giving their promising young QB Anthony Richardson another weapon, especially with Michael Pittman’s future uncertain. This move surprises many as the Bears were expected to draft Nabers for their incoming star QB Williams.

However, Indianapolis pays a hefty price to secure their target, as Chicago might be reluctant to part with their valuable pick. The Colt’s failure to make the playoffs last season, coupled with the competitiveness of the AFC South teams, might see them make this move to provide Richardson the best chance to get them into the postseason.

Following the trade down, as per NFL.com, the Bears, acquire an additional future 2nd-round pick. With the 15th pick, they select an Offensive Tackle JC Latham to increase the protection for Caleb. This trade proves beneficial, as they can still target a receiver in the 2nd round given the draft’s depth at the position. Moreover, with star receivers like Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore on their roster, the Bears’ receiving corps remains formidable.

Despite most mock drafts projecting the Jets to miss out on generational Tight End Bowers, Schrager still sees UGA TE take his talent to the Big Apple.

Schrager Gives New York Jets Bower-ful Hope

Brock Bowers stands out as the lone Tight End projected to go in the first round which is not surprising, given he is head and shoulders above all the others. Despite being continuously linked with the Jets, recent drafts have seen him slipping outside the top 10, with the Broncos getting him at the 12th pick. However, Peter Schrager still sees the Green Gang get their man rather than another Offensive Tackle.

With the Jets having already bolstered their O-Line through free agency, prioritizing a dynamic receiving Tight End with great pass-catching ability makes more sense for them. Rodgers has displayed a fondness for utilizing big tight ends as reliable targets who can rack up yards after the catch. Adding another Offensive weapon might turn them into serious contenders. While another OT might not be a bad thing, because both Moses and Tyron Smith have a history of injuries, pairing A-Rod with a generational prospect seems like a no Brainer.

While mock drafts capture the imagination of the fans and ignite excitement about the possibilities of what might happen before the real thing, they serve little purpose for the front office where actual trades occur. The dynamics of trades and transfer of picks can only unravel once the draft is underway, allowing teams to get a better picture of their specific needs and how best to address them in real time.