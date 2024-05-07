Retired Tom Brady Says “No” to NFL Comeback at 46: “Excited About Working for Fox”

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last night saw the Netflix special “The Roast of Tom Brady” propel the GOAT to new heights of fame. “Tom Brady” was trending throughout America last night thanks to the epic roasts inflicted on Brady by his close friends and ruthless comedians. However, before he took the hot seat, the former NFL star was once again in the news for expressing his desire to come back to the league. Luckily for the 31 teams he would face, Brady dismissed the old reports.

Last month, Tom Brady appeared on Vic Joseph’s DeepCut podcast and expressed his desire to play again in the NFL. When quipped about the same in the pre-roast red carpet event, the ex-Patriots man revealed that he is done as a player. “No man, I’m good,” said Brady.

He instead shifted his focus to the Fox broadcasting deal that will kick off this season. The lucrative, 10-year-long $375 million deal sees Brady in a new avatar as a color commentator. He emphasized that his immediate focus after the roast was to work on his broadcasting skills.

“I’m excited about working for Fox and I’ve been working really hard to really understand the mechanics of what I have to do, and be excited to be on TV like you man [points to the reporter]. Look at you all these years, you’re still doing it. I’m going to be doing the same thing,” Brady shared.

In an interview after the roast, comedian Nikki Glaser revealed that joking about Brady’s kids was a no-fly zone for the roasters. His pre-roast comment on his kids watching the roast might reveal why.

“Hope They Don’t Tune In”: Tom Brady Didn’t Want His Kids to Watch the Roast

One of the interesting questions that the reporter from Entertainment Tonight asked Tom Brady was about the topics on which his kids roast him. Much to no one’s surprise, Brady revealed that, like other dads, he also gets shtick for the dad jokes and is considered lame by his kids.

“I’m just their dad, so everything I do is lame and you know there’s nothing I do that’s right. But it’s fun being a dad. I got some great kids,” said Brady. But will he want his kids to watch the roast?

Roasts are brutal. Well-executed roasts, however, leave a mark so indelible that you sometimes cannot see the person in the same way. Now imagine last night’s epic roast being watched by Brady’s kids. Devastating right?

Tom was very much aware of this too and hoped before the roast that his kids wouldn’t tune in live on Netflix to catch the show. But with the internet being available at everyone’s fingertips, he knows that they will eventually stumble upon it.

“I’m going to obviously hope they don’t tune in tonight because there’s going to be way too many things that are inappropriate, but oh well, they’ll learn it somehow,” he disclosed.

It’s truly fascinating why people agree to be part of roasts. On one hand, you get to show how secure you are about yourself and get paid a truckload of money for that. However, on the other hand, the trauma and jokes that you will be left with are too brutal.

One might argue that netizens today have the memory of a goldfish, yet one-of-a-kind roasts like last night’s will be periodically revisited by NFL fans in the years to come. It’s hard to imagine why one puts oneself, their personal life, and their family in a precarious situation like this.