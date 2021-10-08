“John Elway and the Ravens ABSOLUTELY carried me, but I cashed those checks alone”: Shannon Sharpe flexes his career earnings as he destroys NFL Fan on Twitter once more

Shannon Sharpe replying to a troll on Twitter is usually going to end badly for that troller. The former NFL tight end has the perfect response every time.

Sharpe works as an analyst for various sports on Fox Sports 1, but he’s most notably known for co-hosting ‘The Undisputed’ with Skip Bayless.

Sharpe is no stranger to social media haters, taking them down left and right no matter what they come after him for. Earlier this year, he had an incredible come back against a Tom Brady stan who said he should get fired, and he followed that up by viciously roasting a fan who said he had no NFL knowledge.

The prob with casuals is they think because they’ve watched sports they know sports. Sit dwn you can’t see me when it comes to football knowledge. Go play with your train set https://t.co/cIkuDkJOMR — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2021

My bank account says, he could do that tomorrow and I wouldn’t have to spell the word job let alone get one. FOH 🤡 https://t.co/QUfNViDvCB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 21, 2021

Shannon Sharpe has another incredible comeback for a fan who said John Elway and the Ravens carried him

Shannon Sharpe had an incredibly successful NFL career. He finished his career with 10,000 receiving yards, the fourth most all-time by a tight end.

He made the Pro Bowl eight times, was a first team All Pro four times, and he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2011 for his achievements. He’s also a three time Super Bowl champion.

He played for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in his career, and both those teams were led by some incredible players. The Broncos had John Elway at quarterback while the Ravens defensive unit was the best of the league at the time.

What does this have to do with anything? Well, Sharpe took to Twitter to post his first career touchdown, and as is expected from social media at this point, someone found some way to call him out on it.

Elway and the Ravens defense carried you — Troy (@troyboy621) October 7, 2021

So, what did the great Shannon Sharpe have to say to that?

They ABSOLUTELY carried me, but I cashed those checks alone 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DaWJl5aSro — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 7, 2021

Once more, Sharpe found a way to put an NFL fan in his place with the perfect roast. Sharpe’s social media game stays as strong as ever as the man keeps on winning.

