Dan Orlovsky Breaks Down Why Cam Ward, Despite Being a Top QB Prospect, Isn’t Flawless

The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. For the first time in years, there isn’t a consensus, can’t-miss quarterback locked in at No. 1. In fact, this draft class is widely considered one of the weakest for QBs in recent history.

Advertisement

Last year, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Drake Maye dominated the draft chatter. But this year, only one name stands out as the clear-cut top playmaker—Cam Ward, and rightly so.

The Miami standout has the tools—arm strength, mobility, and, most importantly, the mental processing that separates him from his peers like Shedeur Sanders. With the Titans in desperate need of a franchise QB, Ward’s path to Nashville feels highly likely. But as ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky recently broke down, while Ward has the makings of a top-tier signal-caller, his game isn’t without flaws.

As per the analyst’s detailed film study on X (formerly Twitter), Cam Ward’s greatest strength lies in his “controlled aggression”. In simple words, the Miami alum doesn’t seem to panic under pressure or force throws without reading the defense.

“One play that I love that consistently shows up on his tape—a trait—is the controlled aggression of his mindset and decision-making. Getting through progressions is key,” an impressed Orlovsky said.

Orlovsky showed Ward’s knack for making the right decisions by explaining a play where Miami lined up in a boundary formation, looking to create a one-on-one advantage for their receiver.

Ward quickly recognized that the first option wasn’t all open, moved on to his second read—a seam route—but didn’t force it when the linebacker’s depth made it too risky. Instead, he reset and fired a deep hook route between two defenders. That’s as impressive as it gets and what you expect out of a projected first-overall pick.

However, Ward’s ability to use his athleticism and game IQ well to make plays isn’t breaking news. Orlovsky, therefore, pointed out his biggest weakness—sometimes, he tries to do too much.

In a separate play breakdown by Orlovsky, the Miami Hurricanes are seen calling a tight-end screen. It’s second-and-fifteen, making a good play crucial for a new set of downs. However, when it came to execution, Ward struggled. The moment he looked downfield to throw, a defender had already dropped into coverage, effectively making the play impossible.

Ideally, Ward should have taken the loss and moved on. But whether it was a rush of blood or following the playbook to a tee, he tried to force something out of nothing—and got intercepted.

“Right, you go to throw the screen, and that defender drops out. The play is dead. Don’t try and do too much,” Orlovsky warned.

Cam Ward should be #1 pick That doesn’t mean he is flawless. @Titans pic.twitter.com/lyk01VsBMc — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 17, 2025

As some of the legends of the game like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have shown us over the years—great quarterbacks make magic happen, but they also know when to walk away from a broken play.

As per Orlovsky, this is the final step in Cam Ward’s evolution. If he truly wants to dominate at the next level, he’ll need to balance his aggression with smart decision-making.

And the Titans must be betting that they can help him do just that.