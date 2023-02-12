Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Girlfriend: Is The Chiefs’ Star Receiver Secretly Dating Someone?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has made a name for himself at the highest level. The talented wide receiver raised quite a few eyebrows while playing college football for NC State and South Florida which eventually allowed him to make his way into the NFL.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, also known as MVS, was first roped in by the Green Bay Packers back in the 2018 draft. The 6 ft 4 in tall receiver churned out decent numbers in the limited opportunities he got in his rookie season.

While in his first season for the Packers, MVS managed 38 receptions for 581 receiving yards with two TDs, in his second season, his numbers took a dip. With 26 receptions and 452 receiving yards during the 2019 season, MVS had a chip on his shoulder while entering into the 2020 season.

Although he did comparatively well in 2020, his numbers again came down in the 2021 season. He lost about a month due to injury that year and the availability of other talented WRs in the Packers unit made things even tougher for him.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not dating anyone at the moment

Ahead of the 2022 season, Marquez signed a 3-year deal worth around $30 million with the Kansas City Chiefs. A quarterback jump from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes, from 2020 & 2021 regular season MVP to the 2022 MVP, looks like Marquez is the lucky charm for QBs.

However, who is MVS’ own lucky charm? Is he dating someone at the moment? According to various sources, the 28-year-old receiver is currently not dating anyone. He hasn’t been married or engaged yet. The star WR has kept his personal life away from all the limelight.

While MVS might not have a girlfriend at this point, he constantly gets the much-needed family support from his parents, Marcellus Scantling and Tahisia Scantling.

The stage is now set for MVS to make it all count. He played a crucial role in helping Chiefs thrash Joe Burrow’s Bengals during the conference championship clash and he will be expected to hit it out of the park on the big night as well.

MVS has 42 receptions for 687 receiving yards till now this season along with two receiving TDs. It will be interesting to see how drastically these stats change after the Super Bowl ends.

