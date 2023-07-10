9 years before founding $28 million a year brand with Alex Gurrero, Tom Brady’s 3 time Super Bowl teammate facilitated their first interaction

Tom Brady and his longevity in the NFL can be attributed, in part, to his partnership with Alejandro “Alex” Guerrero. Their initial meeting, facilitated by former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, laid the foundation for a partnership that has revolutionized how athletes approach health and wellness. Although the partnership has endured some controversy as of late, Guerrero is Brady’s longtime trainer and friend. Together, they formed the renowned TB12 health and wellness brand which is now a $28 million dollar enterprise.

Brady credits Guerrero for his ability to continue playing football at the highest level well into his 40s and for helping him avoid injuries. The TB12 brand carries a powerful motto: “We Made TB12 For You”. It signifies that the principles and techniques they developed are not exclusive to professional athletes, but accessible to anyone looking to optimize their physical performance. Through the TB12 Method, individuals can transform their lives by making smart choices and adopting healthy nutrition habits.

Teammate’s Recommendation Ignites the Birth of the TB12 Brand

The inception of the TB12 Method finds its roots in the recommendations from Willie McGinest. The former Patriots linebacker introduced him to the person who would become instrumental in shaping his approach to training and longevity. Yes, you guessed it right – Alex Guerrero.

Before the inception of TB12, Tom Brady was caught in a frustrating cycle of injuries and rehabilitation that threatened his football career. Guerrero’s fresh perspective on pain management and injury prevention provided Brady with a new approach centered around the concept of “muscle pliability.”

Talking about McGinest, Brady said, “Willie was from California and played college ball at USC. He was a linebacker, one of the most talented players on the team, and a major contributor to Brady’s Super Bowl wins in 2001, 2003, and 2004. Willie had a certain aura and charisma about him – he was ‘the godfather’ of the locker room – and he’d always been like an older brother to me. Seeing what was happening, Willie suggested I meet with his body coach, who at the time was Alex Guerrero. Without that meeting, the TB12 Method would never have come to exist.”

“I Was in the Zone”: Tom Brady’s Unforgettable Throw

As the Patriots geared up for the 2016 championship season, Tom Brady took to his routine training. He was accompanied by one of the significant figures in his football journey: his trusted body coach and co-founder of the TB12 Method, Alex Guerrero.

With perfect New England football weather setting the stage, Brady embarked on his usual training routine, but something extraordinary unfolded. He states, “As I was running through my typical football training regimen, I knew one thing for sure: I’d never thrown the ball as well as I did that day – not when the Patriots won the Superbowl in 2001, or in 2004, 2005, or in 2014 – not ever, in fact in my life”.

“It was one of those days. I was ‘in the zone’. I was throwing the ball better than I ever had, and I remember being really excited about the opportunity to play and to show all the things I’d been working on in the off-season”.

This event serves as a powerful illustration of the effectiveness and influence of the TB12 Method in Brady’s career.