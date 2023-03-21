Xavien Howard, Who Was Sued for Allegedly Transmitting Genital Herpes, Breathes a Sign of Relief as Accuser Drops Negligent Lawsuit

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief. Late last year, he became the latest NFL player to get embroiled in a legal case. However, it now seems he is no longer chained down by the lawsuit. What’s more, he may just be in a position to turn the tables and rain hell upon the person who put them in a difficult spot for the past few months.

The veteran cornerback has been playing in Miami since 2016. Since he was picked up by the Dolphins in the second round of the Draft. In 2022, he signed a 5-year extension amounting to about $50.691 million, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Later that same year, things went awry when a woman accused him of intentionally giving her STD. However, things are looking much better now.

Xavien Howard is no longer being sued for transmitting an STD

Xavien Howard was sued in October 2022 by a woman named “Jane Doe”, for transmitting herpes to her. The woman alleged that Howard was aware that he had herpes, and failed to inform her of that when the two engaged in intercourse. However, the woman has now withdrawn the suit after filing a “notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice”. This means she can file this very case again in the future.

Howard‘s lawyer, though, seems pretty confident in their position. Brad Sohn took to Twitter to share a statement about the withdrawal of the lawsuit. He even took the opportunity to reiterate the facts of his case yet again. He wrote, “Xavien Howard never had genital herpes in the first place; the entire basis of her lawsuit was a literal impossibility.”

“His accuser nevertheless lobbed out defamatory, absurd, and knowingly false claims, as one of several (unsuccessful) attempts to extort money from him. Xavien is considering various legal action against this fabricator and hopes that those who ratified her made-up claims by reporting on them will also report Xavien’s exoneration,” he added.

Howard has been the Dolphins’ stalwart in the cornerback position for 8 years

Ever since the Dolphins drafted him in 2016, Howard has been delivering his best consistently. In 8 seasons, he has played in 87 games, with 222 solo tackles and 2 sacks under his belt. Not to forget, he has also managed to bag 28 interceptions for 254 yards, even managing to score 2 touchdowns in the process!

The 4x Pro Bowler doesn’t seem to be slipping up as the years go by. With the latest extension contract, one can be sure to see him wear the same uniform for quite a while. However, in case he does decide to leave, there is no doubt that he would be in high demand. Will Howard help his team in their quest for a playoff spot this season?