mobile app bar

Tom Brady Wants to Hug Antonio Brown as the Former WR is Finally Back to His Senses

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

When Antonio Brown was at his lowest, Tom Brady was there for him. That’s how it always looked to third-party observers. Brown, however, was less convinced.

In the days and weeks that followed his dramatic exit from the NFL, Brown repeatedly bashed Brady. He called the seven-time Super Bowl champion a “selfish” player. He posted photoshopped pictures of Brady’s now ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, hugging and celebrating with him on social media.  Brown continued his loud criticism of Brady on countless podcasts and in many interviews.

However, on Tuesday, Brown surprised the NFL community and appeared to finally reconcile with Brady. The former wide receiver took to Twitter/X with a post of a phone call he exchanged with Brady. In it, he thanked Brady for “[coming] to get him in the dirt” and apologized for all his blunders.

Brady told Brown he “just wanted him to succeed.” He added he’s looking forward to meeting up with Brown in the future to officially seal their reconciliation.

“Hopefully I get to see you at some point and give you a hug.”

Fans appreciated the genuine nature of their interaction. They also applauded both men for setting the past aside and embarking on a new chapter.

Others expressed some hesitancy in Brown truly having changed for the better. They know Brady is Brown’s biggest advocate, and are longing for Brown to avoid the issues that have previously plagued him.

For now, Brown appears to have his head on straight. And again, he has Brady backing him all the way.

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these