Tom Brady Wants to Hug Antonio Brown as the Former WR is Finally Back to His Senses

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

When Antonio Brown was at his lowest, Tom Brady was there for him. That’s how it always looked to third-party observers. Brown, however, was less convinced.

In the days and weeks that followed his dramatic exit from the NFL, Brown repeatedly bashed Brady. He called the seven-time Super Bowl champion a “selfish” player. He posted photoshopped pictures of Brady’s now ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, hugging and celebrating with him on social media. Brown continued his loud criticism of Brady on countless podcasts and in many interviews.

However, on Tuesday, Brown surprised the NFL community and appeared to finally reconcile with Brady. The former wide receiver took to Twitter/X with a post of a phone call he exchanged with Brady. In it, he thanked Brady for “[coming] to get him in the dirt” and apologized for all his blunders.

AB x Tom Brady ‍ Love my Teammate & Friend #CTESPN He helped me out the mud & I’m forever grateful for him I’m sorry for all my side of everything Super Bowl Champs @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/smjy0RbuWy — AB (@AB84) October 22, 2024

Brady told Brown he “just wanted him to succeed.” He added he’s looking forward to meeting up with Brown in the future to officially seal their reconciliation.

“Hopefully I get to see you at some point and give you a hug.”

Fans appreciated the genuine nature of their interaction. They also applauded both men for setting the past aside and embarking on a new chapter.

That was heartfelt. Nothing but love between tha two. — LoRd NaGy (@LoRd_NaGy) October 22, 2024

Grace. It’s a beautiful thing. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) October 22, 2024

Others expressed some hesitancy in Brown truly having changed for the better. They know Brady is Brown’s biggest advocate, and are longing for Brown to avoid the issues that have previously plagued him.

Nobody has ever believed and supported AB more than Tom Brady. I hope he truly does right with that trust this time. Brady is a special dude to have in your corner. — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 22, 2024

For now, Brown appears to have his head on straight. And again, he has Brady backing him all the way.