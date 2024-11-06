Travis Hunter Could Have Saved His Girlfriend’s Money by Consulting Shedeur Sanders for Wedding Venue

Wedding bells are chiming, and not in the NFL, but in the NCAA! Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter announced his engagement to his girlfriend Leanna Lanee in February and already has his wedding plans in motion. However, teammate Shedeur Sanders feels the soon-to-be-married couple may have been too hasty and missed out on a money-saving idea.

Shedeur and Travis had a candid conversation on Sanders’ YouTube channel, where the quarterback posed a wedding-related question to his friend slash teammate, “Are you excited about the wedding?” The two-way star replied that he indeed was “ready to go” and looking forward to having a blast on his big day.

“I’m just ready to go,” said Hunter on the 2Legendary. “Eat, dance, do my thing, that’s it. Hang out with guys, hang out with the family.”

Hunter also revealed the date of the wedding, 24th May next year, which prompted Sanders to exclaim in surprise, “Oh, you already got a date?” The CB confirmed with enthusiasm, sharing how it will be right around the time of the rookie minicamp.

The 21-year-old has the venue fixed at Chattanooga, Tennessee — a decision that didn’t sit well with Shedeur. “Why’d you pick Chattanooga, Tennessee, out of everything,” the QB asked, his face showing clear confusion.

In response, Hunter explained that the choice was for his girlfriend, who wanted a “good venue” that could accommodate all the guests. At that very moment, Shedeur suggested an alternative: his dad, Deion Sanders’ house, as the venue.

Hunter was taken aback but liked the idea. However, he ultimately said it was “too late,” since Lanee had already paid for the venue. The cornerback explained that people typically start wedding preparations months, if not years, in advance, so locking in the venue was one of the first steps.

Despite it being too late for a change of venue, Sanders pointed out that his father’s house would be budget-friendly, if not free. And Travis couldn’t help but agree. “I would have saved so much money,” the two-way star said.

As the cornerback shares his wedding plans, it marks the perfect beginning of the couple’s new chapter of life. Hunter and Lanee have been together since they were teenagers and continue to support each other’s career journeys.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lanee’s love story

Hunter and Lanee started going out in February 2022, and have been together since. And it was the cornerback who made the first move! He slid into his future girlfriend’s Instagram DMs and received a reply after two whole months, as shared by the Buffs star on his YouTube channel. This was followed by another two months of friendship, before ultimately, Lanee made it official.

Since then, the couple hasn’t looked back and has continued to grow stronger in their relationship. Lanee and Hunter regularly share adorable posts for each other on Instagram and give fans glimpses of their life on their shared YouTube channel. Lanee is also the biggest cheerleader for her Colorado boyfriend and wishes he would land in the Green Bay Packers next year.

As Travis Hunter is busy with the Buffs, gearing up to better their 6-2 score in the next matchup, it’s his girlfriend who has taken over the wedding planning. As per the cornerback, Lanee has everything under control already and all he has to do is show up and have a good time.