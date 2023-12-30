A Die-Hard Swiftie Reminds Fans of the Time Taylor Swift Threw a Chair After Travis Kelce’s Helmet Spike

Christmas Day brought disappointment for the Kansas City Chiefs after they suffered a 20-14 loss against the Raiders. It dashed their hopes for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and delayed their eighth consecutive AFC West title. This certainly had a toll on the players, as Travis Kelce was seen hurling his helmet onto the ground on the sidelines. This outrage instantly divided the fanbase, sparking all sorts of reactions. A die-hard Swiftie became very creative with this and made a long list of times when Taylor Swift was also in the same position.

Advertisement

The defending champs are no longer the team we saw last year. In the last four games, they have lost two games against the Packers and the Raiders, despite a favorable environment. Not only Travis but also his QB teammate, Patrick Mahomes, has been fuming on the sidelines since.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thatsthefunofme/status/1739390828299051268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In the midst of all this, a Swiftie named Abigail had a very cheeky idea of making a long thread of instances when Taylor, intentionally or not, threw something, much like her boyfriend. It’s all fun and banter, so feel free to take it lightly. Her caption explains it best: “Everyone knows Taylor can do no wrong, so to show that Travis throwing his helmet is perfectly reasonable”

The first picture is a screenshot of the lyrics to TayTay’s song ‘Stay Stay Stay’. The line reads, “I threw my phone across the room at you.” Then comes the sped-up chair video, where Taylor can be seen absolutely hilariously throwing the chair at the stage while performing her song. It only became even more hilarious when the pop singer slipped and fell on the stage while performing her act. So, what did Taylor throw this time? Firstly, a chair, then herself, as per Abigail’s tweet.

Taylor Swift Explains the Chair-Throwing

Abigail’s thread gained quite a bit of traction among Swifties and the football community. In the rest of the thread, Taylor throws a range of things, from a water bottle to her heel, a plant pot to pennies in the pool, and guitar picks to impeccable parties. But what led Swift to throw a chair?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/13hearthands/status/1739734763764630006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Swift later addressed her on-stage antics after the 2009-2010 tour, acknowledging her penchant for throwing temper tantrums mid-performance. All for the act: she would lose control, throw a gigantic temper tantrum, and go insane halfway through a song. She was certainly living up to her ‘Fearless’ era.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CTqG4RigRIy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Swift even recounted how, in the act, she would scare off an interviewer after hitting a high note. Then, she went on to throw the chair, which was basically the interview’s chair. She humorously equated this routine with her form of anger management.

That being said, an athlete like Travis Kelce or a popstar like Taylor Swift, each holds the right to be expressive of their individuality. Travis is one of the biggest names in the NFL at the moment, and losing the Christmas Day game can take a toll on the player. Just as Taylor has her way of managing frustration, this could have been Travis’ way of letting out the frustration built inside.