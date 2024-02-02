In the whirlwind of the NFL season, Travis Kelce’s life seems to be on a high. Clinching another Super Bowl berth and having the iconic Taylor Swift by his side, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is living every moment to the fullest. Travis and Taylor, totally unapologetic with their lovey-dovey moments, went viral with that big kiss right after the Chiefs nailed that win against the Ravens. Yet, while Kelce revels in this joyous phase, his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, appears to be navigating through a more tumultuous time.

Kayla Nicole has recently been vocal about her struggles in the aftermath of her relationship with Kelce. Choosing to distance herself from dating athletes, Nicole seeks a future with someone influential outside the sports realm.

The former reporter has been opening up about her personal growth journey lately, and she recently resonated with a quote from the Colorado godfather, Deion Sanders. It emphasizes having a greater plan and a purpose after enduring deceit, getting cheated on, being lied to, and being mistreated by others. The message reads,

“Lord, thank you for allowing us to be misunderstood, slandered, lied to, cheated, talked about, and mistreated. Thank you for covering us through the hate, ignorance, dysfunction, and evil plots. Lord, we thank you because we know that through making it through these storms, you have a plan and a purpose for us.”

The timing of Nicole’s reflective post, coming shortly after Kelce’s Super Bowl berth celebration with Swift, adds a layer of poignancy to her journey. Nicole’s choice of background music, ‘Count it all, Joy’, further accentuates her determination to find peace amidst life’s challenges.

Kayla’s Quest for Joy Beyond the Pain

Kayla Nicole isn’t new to speaking her truth. She has often shared her lessons on disconnecting and dealing with negativity in a way that’s both reflective and raw. “I’m in a master class of my own,” she confessed, talking about the challenge of not fighting hate with hate—a tough task for someone who admits her instincts might lean more towards a fiery response.

Kayla’s been super open about where she’s at right now, talking about how it’s all been about keeping faith and staying patient through some really tough times. She’s definitely not letting it get her down, though. She’s all about looking forward to finding happiness after all the hardships in life.

On the ‘Behind the Likes‘ podcast, Kayla got real about changing up her love life. After everything with Travis Kelce, she’s done with the whole sports scene and is kind of scouting for someone outside of all that, like in music or movies. She’s thinking big, wanting to connect with guys who are making waves in those areas. “I’m stepping away from the athlete scene,” she declared, aiming to redefine her identity beyond being a WAG.

Following a high-profile breakup, her journey is a witness to the complexities of navigating life in the public eye. While her ex moves directly to new heights with a worldwide superstar by using his facet, Nicole is carving out her very own way, full of introspection and a dedication to redefining her private life.