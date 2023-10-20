“A Fat, No Good B*stard”: Stephen A. Smith Annihilates Deion Sanders’ Biggest Critic Jason Whitlock

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith does his show, “First Take,” from WGPR in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The live show had a studio audience made up of Detroit sports fans listening to the two talk about football and other sports related topics. Firsttake 090922 Es04

Deion Sanders is getting mixed responses for his coaching job in Colorado. While football pundits like Stephen A Smith and Skip Bayless are singing praises of Coach Prime’s methods, Jason Whitlock on the other hand has been extremely critical of the Colorado coach.

Amidst all this, Stephen A, who never shies away from praising Deion, lashed out at Whitlock and called him a “fat, no-good b*stard.” Clearly, there is no love lost between Stephen A Smith and Jason Whitlock. Jason who is now on the receiving end of Smith’s jabs, has previously taken shots at a famous host of the ESPN First Take. Though Smith didn’t name names, listeners were quick to pick a name out of the hat.

The Battle of the NFL Pundits: Stephen A. Charges at Whitlock

Smith on Stephen A Smith’s show addressed the comments made about him by Marcellus Wiley. Wiley accused Smith of being scared of his and Max Kellerman’s intelligence. Responding to that, he says he is not scared of Wiley’s or anybody’s intelligence and has always been a straight shooter.

He goes further and says there are a lot of people out there who want him to address other names. Addressing those names Smith takes shots at Whitlock and says-

“There is one particular person who will remain nameless and I will not deny it. I think he’s fat, no good b*stard who I despise to the core. But that doesn’t mean I wish him harm. It just means I know what he is. That is not Marcellus Wiley I am talking about. It ain’t hard to figure out whom I am talking about. Again I ain’t talking about Wiley or his former First Take partner because they are not fat b*stards and seeds of the devil.”

While Smith did not take Whitlock’s name, fans and Whitlock himself were quick to figure out who the subject of his rant was. Smith further said that this person has made a career out of maligning, ridiculing, and wishing harm on black folks. Despite that, he wishes no harm to him.

Jason Whitlock Calls Stephen A. Smith “Dishonest”

Jason on his show Fearless with Jason Whitlock addressed Smith’s comments. Clarifying his stance on Smiths’ comment, he said that he holds no animus towards Stephen A and neither is he offended by his words. He further said that he is merely disappointed in the ESPN analyst for being “dishonest.” He said –

” I am not offended that Stephen A Smith called me a fat b*stard and am disappointed that Smith is expressing this kind of animus towards me…The quirk of my personality allows me to be very very honset. Stephen A Smith? Not being honest…”

Whitlock further accused Stephen A of taking shots at Marcellus Wiley while saying that he likes him, respects him as a brother, and means him no harm. Jason Whitlock is himself no stranger to taking shots at other people though. He had earlier called Smith’s First Take and Undisputed as a show for unemployed and emasculated black men. Whitlock, a known Deion Critic accused coach Prime of shifting bases from Jackson State to Colorado to further his and his sons -Shadeur and Shilo’s brand.