“Colorado is About Coaching His Sons”: Jason Whitlock Accuses Deion Sanders of Joining CU to Build His Own & Son Shedeur Sanders’ Brand

Deion Sanders and his Buffs have got off to a tremendous start this season. Undoubtedly, Coach Prime’s presence has made a lot of difference at the Boulder. However, former NFL OL Jason Whitlock reckons that Deion shifted bases from Jackson State to Colorado only to build his own and his son Shedeur’s brand.

Jason, who has been blatantly criticizing Deion for some time now, recently stated that the narrative of Coach Prime guiding last season’s 1-11 team to a 3-1 start is far from reality. Jason claimed on his show Fearless with Jason Whitlock that because Deion brought many of his players to Colorado, it wouldn’t be fair to say that he is taking the same CU team from last season to a potentially successful season.

Jason Whitlock Believes Deion’s Clown Show Won’t Work For Long

Recently, Whitlock lashed out at Deion during his show Fearless with Jason Whitlock. He said that it’s good that Sanders has won three games this year. However, he believes all the hype around Deion will disappear once the smoke clears, especially after Oregon exposed the cracks in Coach Prime’s system.

Elaborating on this Whitlock said– ” The dude overturned his entire roster through the transfer portal. I believe it’s been said they have 86 new players in total. Sixty-nine new scholarship players and 86 new players total. He’s not coaching the 1-11 team, he’s coaching the new team that he brought in.”

Echoing the sentiments of a few other rival college coaches, Whitlock added that Coach Prime has shifted to Colorado in order to strengthen the Deion Sanders brand. Moreover, Whitlock further added that Deion’s aim is also to establish his sons as potential stars.

“Hey, Deion is only there to shepherd Shedeur Sanders into the NFL. Deion is not there for long. He will not be in Colorado for very long. Colorado is about coaching his sons. If you go look at Deion’s coaching history, it’s always been about his sons. Coach Prime’ is there building the Coach Prime brand and Shedeur’s brand, and he pretends like he’s interested in Travis Hunter’s brand. But Coach Prime is about Coach Prime,” Jason added.

Jason Whitlock Says Deion Sanders’ Buffs Isn’t a Great Team

Whitlock, analyzing the performances of the Buffs, said that they aren’t a great or a physically commanding team. Criticizing Deion, Jason stated that Coach Prime doesn’t have what it takes to build a physically dominating team. “Go look at what Oregon did to Colorado, and the signs were there in the TCU game. They were there in the Colorado State and were there in the Nebraska game but Nebraska just played so bad that it didn’t matter. This isn’t a tough team. Not a physically tough team, it’s not,” he added.

Jason also claimed that giving every TV interview, coming to practice wearing fancy glasses or telling someone their daddy is in jail, is not how you create a tough environment. Wow, Whitlock really didn’t hold back while lashing out at Coach Prime. It will be interesting to see if the renowned coach responds to what all Jason stated.