“A.J. Brown Is Looking Like a Prophet”: Stephen A. Smith Lauds the WR for Speaking His Truth Amid Eagles’ Losing Run

The 8-4 Philadelphia Eagles lost for the second straight week when they fell to the charging 6-5-1 Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. A division title that once seemed sewn up now feels very uncertain. And apparently, A.J. Brown saw this one coming.

Brown has gotten more headlines for his quotes in the locker room and on streams than for his play during the 2025 season. But he’s been on a bit of an individual roll lately. During this two-game losing streak for the Eagles, Brown has recorded his first back-to-back 100-yard games.

Despite that, Stephen A. Smith says that Brown has been looking downright prophetic during this downturn for Philly. On First Take on December 3, Smith claimed that everything Brown said had “come to fruition.”

“A.J. Brown is looking like a prophet. Because everything that he said, has come to fruition. He talked about not taking stuff for granted. Last year was last year, this year is a different year. Teams are better, they’ve made adjustments, we gotta do the same. They haven’t done it. And then now, look at what they’ve been doing defensively… They’ve been horrible,” said the pundit.

Smith went on to talk about how the Philly defense has seen a stark dip in form over the last two weeks. And he’s right about that one. The Eagles have allowed 898 yards over the last two weeks, most in the NFL.

“They have given up nearly 500 yards of offense in the last two games. It’s one thing to give up a boatload of yards to the Cowboys, but then to give it up to your Bears? On the ground? … There’s a reason to be worried,” Smith concluded.

"A.J. Brown is looking like a prophet."@stephenasmith spoke on how A.J. Brown's comments on the Eagles' offense are coming to fruition 😯 pic.twitter.com/mKELN44act — First Take (@FirstTake) December 3, 2025

The defense is playing poorly, but they have only allowed 24 yards in each of their last two losses. That would be middle of the pack in the NFL. The offense is still in the same rut, if not an even worse one.

Brown has mentioned the defense some. But most of his comments have centered on his own lack of involvement in the offense and how more production from the passing game would result in a more effective offense.

Funny enough, since his comments, Brown, who is without a doubt one of the best players at the WR position, has gotten a bigger role in the offense. He has posted 18 receptions for 242 yards and three TDs during this two-game losing streak. He is now averaging 91.3 yards per game in losses this season, which is by far the highest number in the league.

Even after his team won a Super Bowl, Brown publicly admitted he was not satisfied because he did not contribute enough. It’s the same story this season. There are obviously other issues with the Eagles right now. However, Brown’s increased involvement in the offense has clearly not caused it to function more effectively than it did when it was running only somewhat effectively through the ground game with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

We’d call off the Nostradamus comparisons for now, Stephen A.