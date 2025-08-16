“I Didn’t Know What a Tight End Was”: Taylor Swift Opens Up on Her NFL Knowledge Before Dating Travis Kelce

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2024. Credits: Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before her romance with Travis Kelce began, Taylor Swift had minimal interest in knowing about football. She thought that the quarterbacks would go at each other when the refs blew a whistle. Hearing Taylor’s honest admission, Jason Kelce couldn’t help but laugh at her. “I would love to see Jared Goff play some defense,” he remarked on the New Heights show.

For Taylor, music was always her first love. Despite growing up in an Eagles household, with her dad Scott Swift watching all the Birds’ games, she preferred staying in her room, busy learning guitar and piano. It later paid off: she became a billionaire musical artist.

However, life also took a new turn in 2023 when she began dating start tight end Travis Kelce. And, Taylor is not an ignorant spectator anymore, but a hardcore football fan. In the latest New Heights episode, which drew 16 million views in just two days, Taylor opened up about her early ignorance of the sport.

“I didn’t know what a first down was. I didn’t know what the chains were. I didn’t know what a tight end was,” Taylor told Travis and Jason. Travis responded warmly: “I am forever thankful for you diving into the football world.”

Meanwhile, since attending 23 Chiefs games despite her Eras Tour commitments, Taylor has become well-versed in the NFL. She followed team updates closely and was even tracking the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy.

“Oh my god. I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it. I became like a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy.’ And my friends are like, ‘What is this? Who body snatched you?’” she recalled.

Not long ago, Taylor only knew the Super Bowl halftime performers, not the teams playing. Now she says, “I can try becoming an NFL analyst in 16 months,” a testament to how much she has learned.

NFL fans and Swifties alike agree that this transformation wouldn’t have happened without her relationship with Travis. Although, some hardcore fans complain about the NFL’s focus on Taylor, her average screen time is just 47 seconds in a three-hour game.

Additionally, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt have credited her with boosting female interest in the sport. Today, 45 percent of the NFL’s audience is women.

As for the relationship, the couple is taking things slow amid engagement rumors. They were recently spotted house-hunting in Cleveland, and reports suggest a wedding could happen next offseason after Travis retires from the NFL.