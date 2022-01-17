“If Cowboys fans were throwing trash at refs, they felt the same way as us”: Dak Prescott crushes referees after a controversial loss to the 49ers

The Cowboys’ Superbowl hopes fell at the hands of the 49ers and the refs. And Dak Prescott was furious, to say the least.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game.

With just 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down six points at the 40-yard line, Prescott ran the ball for a first down and more. But with barely seconds on the clock, in his panic, he gave the ball to his centre and not the referee. The official was forced to run to the ball and bumped into Prescott because he had to properly place it.

And time ran out before he could clock the ball.

Here’s how the #49ers–#Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can’t spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. pic.twitter.com/NY9H7IHmsD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys were obviously not thrilled with the officiating. And that is especially for Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott had subtle praise for Cowboys fans trashing the refs.

As the Cowboys and referees walked off the field, fans in the stadium threw trash onto the field. Dak Prescott was asked about the incident after the game.

“I didn’t see that. That’s sad. You’re talking about a team; you’re talking about men that come out each and every day of their lives and give everything to this sport. Give everything to this game of football.”

“For people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter, and with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

But after a reporter informed him that the fans were actually throwing trash at the refs.

“Credit to them then,” Prescott said. “Yeah, credit. Credit to them.”

Full @dak response to fans throwing bottles at refs. pic.twitter.com/9S5bMNA2P4 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 17, 2022

“If they weren’t [throwing trash] at us, and the fans felt the same way as us, and that’s what they were doing it for, then yeah. I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody’s upset with the way that this thing played out.”

.@dak follow up on the plastic bottles being thrown at refs. pic.twitter.com/NXO5Mp2wjA — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 17, 2022

