Sportscaster Suspects Jordon Hudson Leaked Bill Belichick’s Shirtless Ring Cam Footage From Her House

Bill Belichick has been in the tabloids more over the past year due to his relationship with Jordon Hudson, who is 49 years his junior, than he was during his 20 years as head coach of the New England Patriots. And most of the coverage hasn’t exactly been positive either.

Most recently, Pablo Torres reported that two “higher-ups” at the University of North Carolina, where Belichick is now the head football coach, had banned Hudson from the program’s football facilities. One report even suggested that we won’t “be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.”

However, the university then released a statement denying the ban, saying Hudson was welcome in the facilities as she continues to manage Belichick’s brand. Soon after, Torres, who has been the main voice when it comes to reporting on the Belichick-Hudson relationship, brought up a worrying theory.

Last year, the Daily Mail obtained video of a shirtless Belichick exiting a Massachusetts home. It was reportedly Hudson’s home, and Torres is now wondering how the tabloid newspaper was even able to get their hands on the video in the first place — the video that is private.

“This was reportedly filmed, of course, at Jordon’s abode… Now the question I had as a reporter when I saw that video—and am haunted by that video, audio as well—is how did the Daily Mail get it?” wondered the sportswriter (via Dan Le Batard Show).

“How does one get internal Ring cam footage from a home? How does that happen? Who had access to those videos? And let’s say it wasn’t Jordon Hudson just for the sake of this hypothetical… if it wasn’t Jordon Hudson, who was it? “

Ring footage clips have become common on the internet, often showing either a scary or funny interaction a homeowner has at their front door. However, these are typically released with the homeowner’s consent. Belichick clearly didn’t give his here, and if it was Hudson’s home, that does make the situation a bit more complicated. Torres reports that Belichick’s family is beginning to worry about it as well.

“And what other videos might have been taken without Bill Belichick’s knowledge, at age 70, wandering around like a bear in the woods on a porch looking for food?” asked the sportswriter before continuing,

“How else could they ensure that there is nothing else that could be monetized or used against the highest-paid employee in the state of North Carolina? It’s just a question that I think people—well, I can report now exclusively—that Bill Belichick’s family is worried about, that they’re looking into. And I feel like the university that says I’m a liar might wanna do the same.”

The controversies started to pick up a lot more steam recently because of a CBS News Sunday Morning interview with Belichick that recently aired. Hudson can be seen pulling the strings behind the scenes during the interview, which worried some.

At one point, the interviewer asks Belichick innocently enough how he and Hudson first met. Hudson quickly shut the question down, saying they wouldn’t talk about that.

“We’re not talking about this.” Jordon Hudson interrupts Bill Belichick’s CBS Sunday interview when he’s asked how they met pic.twitter.com/LvncZ88UVY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 27, 2025

Considering they claim they met on an innocuous plane ride in 2021, her reaction created suspicion about the veracity of that story. With all the money they are paying Bill Belichick to turn the Tar Heels football program into a powerhouse, it makes sense that UNC would protect their investment. While they are ostensibly fine with Hudson for now, any other strange occurrences could cause them to take some action.