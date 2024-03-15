Jacksonville Native Mac Jones Cracks “Staying With His Parents” Joke After Joining the Jaguars

Last season was a rough one for the New England Patriots, marking one of their worst 4-13 losing record. Following the season, in January, they bid farewell to their legendary head coach, Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl winner. Now, the Patriots are also shifting gears, transitioning away from their quarterback, Mac Jones.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that they have traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. It’s a homecoming for Jones, who was born to Gordon and Hilly Jones in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jones, facing the media for the first time as a Jaguars quarterback looked excited after his successful physical with the team on Thursday. A reporter, noting his ties to Jacksonville, inquired about his house hunt in the city which he is quite familiar too.

Jones expressed his familiarity with the Jacksonville area, stating that finding a house there won’t be a big deal for him. Moreover, he joked about not needing to stay at his parents’ house but also hinted that his mom might be swinging by to pick him up from work soon which sparked laughter throughout the room.

“Yeah, I do know the area good and I don’t think I will be staying with my parents. Maybe we’ll see my mom’s coming to pick me up in about 30 minutes. It’s kind of nice when your mom can pick you up from work so”

Three years ago, in 2021, Mac Jones took the reins as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. He guided his team to the playoffs in his rookie season, boasting a solid 10-7 record. His standout performance earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, and he was a close runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Many believed the Patriots had found the perfect successor to Tom Brady.

Unfortunately, the following two years didn’t go as planned for Mac Jones and the Patriots. His record slipped to 6-8 and then 2-9 in consecutive seasons. In the last six games of the 2023 season, Mac Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe, leading the team to reconsider their starting quarterback position.

While it’s clear he may not be the best fit for the Patriots anymore, Mac did have some memorable moments with the team. The New England Patriots taking note of it posted a “Thank You, Mac” message on the X platform (previously known as Twitter).

Mac Jones Bids Farewell to the Patriots

Mac Jones also expressed gratitude towards the team that selected him as the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. On Thursday, while talking with the reporters in Jacksonville, Jones agreed that parting ways was the best move for him and the Patriots.

Moreover, he expressed that for him, it’s about moving forward and being excited to return home. As for New England, it is about progressing and starting afresh. He stated,

“I learned from a great head coach, obviously one of the greatest of all time. I’ve been fortunate to work with some great head coaches and learned a lot,”

He expressed gratitude for learning from legendary coach Bill Belichick and acknowledged the experience he gained from starting many games. Jones aims to excel with his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, by learning from fellow quarterback Trevor Lawrence and contributing positively to the team dynamic. He later posted a statement on his social media accounts with the caption “Thank You, New England.”

During his time with the Patriots, Mac Jones started in all 42 games he played over three seasons. He completed 864 passes out of 1308 attempts, totaling 8918 yards. Jones threw 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions, ending with an 18-24 record.