Jason Kelce Declares He’ll “Gladly Decline Any Charitable Super Bowl Ring” if the Eagles Win Against the Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles former player and ESPN commentator Jason Kelce reacts before in a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

NFL teams sometimes award Super Bowl rings to recently retired players who played a significant role in the organization. So, if the Eagles offer one — if they win— to Jason Kelce, would he accept?

The answer is a big no. And it’s because he doesn’t “deserve any of it.”

Jason Kelce retired last season after 14 years in the NFL, following the Eagles’ wild-card playoff exit. But if he had waited just one more year, he could have been playing in his third Super Bowl, with a real shot at winning another ring in New Orleans.

Jason Kelce playfully questioned the Manning brothers, Eli and Peyton on the New Heights podcast: Were they secretly rooting for the Eagles just to keep the Kelce brothers from surpassing their combined total of four Super Bowl rings? A Chiefs win would ensure the Kelces move ahead, but an Eagles victory could potentially do the same.

Peyton remained tight-lipped, seemingly more concerned with the possibility of Jason receiving an honorary ring if the Eagles won. Peyton joked that with his Broncos eliminated early and Eli’s Giants missing the playoffs entirely, the Manning brothers have no clear path to another ring.

But Peyton needn’t worry—Jason assured him he wouldn’t accept a Super Bowl ring if offered:

“I will gladly decline any charitable ring they’re going to give out to me because I don’t deserve any of it.”

That said, the six-time All-Pro center does have one request. If the Eagles happen to have any extra rings from their 2017 Super Bowl win, he’d love to have one. Why? Because he lost his… in a vat of chili.

Eli, on the other hand, leaned toward supporting Philly, hoping his former teammate Saquon Barkley would get to experience the joy of winning a Lombardi Trophy.

Whether Jason gets a ring or not, Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes will probably get one. What do both QBs have in common? They both spent time at the Manning Passing Academy.

Peyton revisits the time he spent with Mahomes and Hurts

Both Super Bowl-bound QBs attended the prestigious Manning Passing Academy back in their college days. However, it wasn’t to improve their passing skills but as the counselors since the Academy only teaches High School QBs. However, Peyton did get to spend time with both between the practices, talking about their NFL aspirations.

The 5-time MVP remembers both Hurts and Mahomes vividly. Manning described Hurts as a leader who exudes confidence while remaining quiet. Peyton was in awe of the Eagles QB and how he carried himself with “quiet confidence” even in college.

“Jalen came twice. You definitely just saw what a natural leader he was. Quiet confidence, just the way he carried himself and we see why people want to follow him.”

Mahomes, on the other hand, was the opposite. He had “swagger” and pep in his step and never shied away from a challenge. As a fierce competitor who always led by example, he was even willing to throw the football in the rain.

“Mahomes, his swagger just jumps out. I remember it was raining one night and we were like hey, I’m not sure you want to throw tonight. Patrick was just like no, I’m going to go out and throw it.”

Peyton knew both quarterbacks would transition seamlessly to the NFL and carve out their own legacies. Their showdown in New Orleans promises to be a thrilling matchup, but only one will emerge victorious.

Mahomes has the chance to etch his name deeper into NFL history with a three-peat, while Jalen could redeem himself and cement his place in Eagles lore forever by winning his first ring.