“A Lot of Stuff People Don’t See”: Travis Hunter Clears the Air on Viral Sideline Moment With Fiancee Leanna

Travis Hunter remains a huge favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year. He really cemented his candidacy in the Colorado Buffaloes’ final regular season game, when he nabbed 10 receptions for 116 yards and three TDs. He also did his thing defensively, snagging his fourth interception of the year. Unfortunately, the biggest story of the game became a seemingly frosty interaction between an elated Hunter and what seemed like his annoyed or frustrated fiancee, Leanna Lenee.

Hunter finally cleared the air about this perceived sideline argument with his fiancée while appearing on The Pivot podcast. He revealed to one of the show’s hosts, Ryan Clark, that he and Leanna have “been together for a long, long time,” happily at that, and that people don’t realize how much—or what—she deals with during the game. The sideline argument was seemingly one of those moments, nothing serious.

“It’s kinda hard sometimes, but she’s always there. And, you know, she’s a girl. There’s a lot of stuff that could be happening in the stands, people don’t understand that. She might look irritated towards me, but at the same time there’s a lot of stuff she deals with during the game. There’s a lot of stuff people don’t see off the camera,” Travis said.

The two-way star also spoke about how the online discourse about his relationship makes him feel: indifferent. He says that he “doesn’t care” what they say about him or his girlfriend. In fact, he seemed to enjoy talking about trolling the anti-Hunter crowd. He does so by posting his girlfriend on his social accounts when she’s getting negative attention in the media.

“I just let people talk. (Laughs) Me, I’m just a big troller, so I just troll the internet. I really don’t care what they think or what they say about her. I just go on there and troll. They talk about her, I post her. Just make them even madder than they are. They are just trying to find something to hate, something to bring up on our relationship, but ain’t nothing there. Ain’t nothing you could find, because I love my woman.”

Channing Crowder, who is one of the show’s three hosts along with fellow former NFL players Clark and Fred Taylor, chimed in after that, asking Hunter if he just “wanted a little sugar” from his woman during that sideline exchange. To which Hunter laughed and said, “That’s it”.

Clearly, the whole interaction between Hunter and his fiancee was blown out of proportion. Hunter went on to explain that he doesn’t need to worry about outside factors because he loves his fiancee. He doesn’t even take pictures with other girls unless his fiancee is around.

Travis Hunter said he only takes pictures with females when his girl is around 💯 pic.twitter.com/djbdRced3n — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 10, 2024

Hunter has bigger fish to fry now, of course. The NCAA announced the four Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

Travis Hunter was obviously one of them. He remains a huge favorite to win the award despite some impressive performances from his competition last weekend. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, and Miami QB Cam Ward round out the finalists.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held at 8 PM on Saturday, December 14 in New York. The quartet emerged as the finalists after a vote that included over 900 individuals, including media members as well as former Heisman Trophy winners.