“A True Alpha Male”: Fans Left Impressed by CJ Stroud’s Classy Post Game Interview After Beating Joe Flacco’s Browns in Wild Card Round

CJ Stroud became the youngest QB in the history of the NFL to win a playoff game after his Houston side tortured Joe Flacco’s Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. After the Texans’ continuous struggles in the last three years, Strouds’ brilliance in his rookie season earned him the MVP chants from the fans who witnessed the crucial win. As if it wasn’t enough, the 22-year-old is also winning hearts with his post-game interview.

After securing victory in the Wild Card Round against the Browns, CJ humbly credited his success to his faith, expressing gratitude to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In a heartfelt post-game interview, he emphasized the blessings of being in his current position and acknowledged the support from the people back home. The young QB stated,

“First of all, I am going to give all glory and praise my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I mean, it’s been amazing being in this city for a shorter time but the love of God, more than just been doing it for us”

Despite being an outstanding sporting figure, he never fails to appreciate and praise the Lord after every win, and the playoff game was no exception. His choice to start with gratitude toward God added a personal touch to his post-game speech, showcasing a genuine perspective that was loved by his fans.

A football fan expressed, “He thanks God at the begining of EVERY interview. A true Alpha Male”

Another one mentioned, “CJ is a great player and a great man. Glory to God!”

A social media user, while sharing a picture of CJ Stroud proudly sporting a Jesus t-shirt, wrote, “Love CJ Stroud’s authenticity!! He’s playing for a Higher purpose. Our family will continue to root for this young man!!! “

Another user expressed, “What a classy young man! I absolutely love seeing him give Glory to God first every interview! CJ Stroud is HIM!!!”

When questioned about his remarkable performance and numerous successful targets during the game, Stroud, denying personal credit, recognized the collective efforts of his teammates. He expressed his thanks and highlighted the strong bond he has been able to build alongside a hard-working roster.

Heartfelt Moments Amid a Dominant Victory in the Wild Card Round

CJ Stroud’s speech wasn’t the only heartwarming scene after the game. Houston Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans celebrated the win with his wife, Jamila Ryans, and his three kids, MJ, Micah, and Xia. The cameras captured the beautiful moment when his proud kids were embracing their dad one by one.

The Texans haven’t won a playoff game since 2019. Therefore, it was no less than a celebration for the entire team, as they have now climbed up to the AFC Divisional Round game. Following the win, Texans GM Nick Caserio was spotted, all hyped up, greeting his players and coaches as they were returning to the locker room.

As stated by CJ Stroud, the Texans’ recent win was indeed a team effort where WR Nico Collins, TE Brevin Jordan, and TE Dalton Schultz scored one touchdown each before halftime, leading 24-14. With some defensive help from CB Steven Nelson and LB Christian Harris for two breathtaking pick-sixes, the Texans stretched the lead to 38-14. In the last quarter, RB Devin Singletary scored the last score of the game, leading the Texans to a win by 31 points.