A Year After His NFL Retirement, Ben Roethlisberger Laughs at Patrick Mahomes’ Weird Ways of Scoring TDs; “How Many Cheap Touchdowns Does he Get?”

Kansas City Chiefs’ champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows how to score TDs from the most unorthodox positions possible. Reflecting on the same, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who called it quits last year in 2022, recently had a few things to say.

Big Ben, during a recent appearance on ‘Footbahlin’ podcast with former Steelers QB Charlie Batch, discussed the season hopes for the Steelers after a solid preseason performance. However, the conversation slightly tilted towards Mahomes’ “cheap” touchdowns.

Ben Roethlisberger Talks About Mahomes’ Cheap Touchdowns

On the ‘Footbahlin‘ podcast, Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t resist sharing his views about Patrick Mahomes. He was amused by Mahomes’ knack for scoring what he humorously referred to as “cheap touchdowns.” Roethlisberger playfully questioned, “How many cheap touchdowns does Patrick Mahomes get, by the way?”

Big Ben knows a thing or two about touchdowns having spent 18 seasons with the Steelers. He is certainly no stranger to creative offensive strategies, having been part of a Steelers team that won Super Bowl XL with innovative plays. He thinks that the Chiefs are kind of doing the same thing under HC Andy Reid. Ben says,

“He gets more cheap touchdowns. The little flips, the little shovels, like, the fun stuff.”

The innovative playing style of Mahomes can be said to be unconventional, but Big Ben, although amused, is convinced by its effectiveness.

Wake-Up Call for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

There’s no doubt about the fact that Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the league at the moment. However, even the best have their low days. Despite his previous achievements and two Super Bowl wins, Mahomes was frustrated and embarrassed following the Chiefs’ loss to the Lions in their season opener on Thursday night. He stated,

“It’s embarrassing for me to lose any time. Like I said after the ring ceremony, I’ve moved on to the next season. But this is a whole new year, and I think I know that and we are trying to win another Super Bowl and this is obviously not the way we wanted to start. So any time I lose, I’m embarrassed.”

To be fair to Patrick, it was just the first game of the season. Moreover, Mahomes knows how to take the heat and make a rollicking comeback. The Kansas City Chiefs QB has just one message for his team – “Got to be better.”