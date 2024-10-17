‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’: How Much Did Host Travis Kelce’s Outfit Cost?

Travis Kelce is a man of style and sophistication! This has been evident each time the star tight end is spotted walking into the stadium on game day and also when he is out with his lady love, Taylor Swift. So, what about the outfit he wore while hosting the debut episode of his show, ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ that would arguably be viewed by almost every American household?

Kelce’s highly anticipated TV show debuted on October 16th and has already released three episodes that have been well received by fans. The ever-lovable host looked absolutely dashing in an outfit worth over $74,535.

Kelce wore an all-blue Tom Ford Original British Mohair Atticus Suit, estimated to cost over $6,290. He paired the suit with a white t-shirt underneath.

The Chiefs tight end knew full well that all eyes would be on his wrist when he was on camera, and Kelce certainly didn’t disappoint. His silver-colored watch was a Rolex Day-Date 228206, which comes with a staggering price tag of around $67,400. This timeless timepiece featured a light blue interior that complemented his blue suit perfectly.

The white sneakers he wore were Christian Louboutin Louis Juniors, priced at over $845, which complemented the white shirt he had on underneath the suit perfectly.

Travis Kelce has a whole lotta style! Marked off his new show with an insane but 75k worth outfit pic.twitter.com/3zDcx5liz5 — Tyler Scott (@tylerscott15552) October 17, 2024

That said, Kelce wasn’t all looks! He was exceptional in his hosting job, even taking a couple of questions from the fans about his excitement as a first-time game show host and his favorite subjects in school.

Travis Kelce talks about his new project and answers fan questions

The rookie game show host has always been in the public limelight, whether for his on-field performance or appearing on television shows. He boasts of a wide resume of TV appearances and has appeared as an actor on several shows, including Saturday Night Live, Desus & Meri, Grotesquerie, and Celebrity Show-Off. He even co-hosts the ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother, Jason.

This latest project, however, has a special place in Kelce’s heart, as he expressed in one of his monologues:

“I loved watching game shows growing up. I never in a million years, thought that I would ever be doing it. Me and my brother used to sit down, watch the the ‘Price is right’ and ‘Family Feud'”

As the show progressed, the star tight end also answered fan questions. When asked what his favorite subject in school was, Travis chose mathematics, which later correlated with his love for averages and statistics as a football player.

Then, in response to what the audience can expect, Kelce stated that there would be many fun things to watch out for in the show and a lot of familiar faces to look forward to. As for what would excite the audience the most, Kelce, without skipping a beat, said it would be the questions.

Travis answers questions on set for ‘Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?’ pic.twitter.com/S8A64EK8Ab — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) October 16, 2024

Kelce has always been someone with a lot of personality, and as such, hosting the ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ show seems to be right up his alley.