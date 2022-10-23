Jadeveon Clowney Injury Report: Will Clowney Play Against The Ravens on Sunday?

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel (20) runs with the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) en route to a touchdown during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney has not participated in practice sessions since Week 2 due to an injury. Will he play the Sunday’s game against the Ravens?

Jadeveon Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out for almost four weeks and has prevented him from even showing any signs of recovery. He was not even spotted practicing lately.

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, is optimistic about playing today, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Browns’ season is not going well; going into this game, they have a 2-4 win-loss record. There are indications of relief for the Browns after Garrett’s return to the team after suffering injuries in a car accident on Monday.

Cleveland might need both Myles Garrett and Clowney, its other Pro Bowl edge rusher, to play in the game in order to win the next few clashes.

Jadeveon Clowney’s Injury Report

Clowney is listed as questionable to play against the Ravens on Sunday. He is still an uncertainty heading into Week 7. This season, the defensive lineman has faced with numerous ailments. Alex Wright might play a key role once more if Clowney can’t play on Sunday.

Jadeveon Clowney is out due to ankle, knee and elbow injury while Denzel Ward is out due to a concussion. Rest up to the both of you 💪 pic.twitter.com/R2ebnxiY9B — Browns Nation (@BrownsNationCP) October 14, 2022

Clowney, however, is confident that if he is pain-free, he will be ready for Sunday. “I want to start playing again because I miss it.” Moreover, when asked if he would be able to play after three weeks of not practicing, Clowney responded by saying, “I’ve already done it a couple times. I ought to be OK.”

Due to the absence of DE Jadeveon Clowney and CB Denzel Ward (both due to concussions) in Week 7, the Browns’ defence will be without two Pro Bowl players on Sunday.

Kevin Stefanski, the head coach, remarked, “As you know, you want all of your men to make it to the game. The league is this. Men have wounds. Every team encounters this. Sometimes during warmup, you lose a guy. Occasionally, you misplace them while practising. You simply need to move on.”

Without a doubt, the Browns haven’t played as well as they would have wanted this season and Clowney’s continued absence will hurt them a lot.

