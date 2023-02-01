When Did Travis Kelce Win His Last Super Bowl? Super Bowl LVII Preview

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after winning the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In about two weeks time, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be facing off in the Super Bowl. This will also include a matchup between brothers Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce is the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Very soon, this team will be facing off against the Eagles, led by franchise cornerstone Jason Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the leaders of the Chiefs’ offense, retaining success even after the departure of Tyreek Hill. After many analysts predicted a decline in the Chiefs’ play due to Hill’s departure, the duo proved that NFL defenses still don’t have an answer for them.

After beating the Cincinnati Bengals by a field goal in the waning seconds of the AFC Championship Game, Travis was hyped and ready to see his brother in the Super Bowl. Both Kelce brothers already have a ring, but only one of them will leave with 2 rings next weekend.

When Did Travis win his ring?

Travis and Jason Kelce are brothers who have both been fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl already. Jason won his first in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Travis won his later against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The MVP of Super Bowl LIV was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who orchestrated another comeback of 10+ points. This was their third comeback of 10+ points in the playoffs that year alone.

However Travis played a major role in the comeback. Travis finished the game with 6 catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Kelce was the safety valve for Mahomes, always finding space when needed.

What it’s all about. ❤️@tkelce celebrates his first Super Bowl with his dad. pic.twitter.com/CKIe3JKYUy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Ever since Mahomes stepped to the helm in Kansas City, the team has always been on the verge of Super Bowl victory every season. Two seasons ago, they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and last season they were only one game away from the big one.

