“This One I Found Really Offensive”: Skip Bayless Rips Aaron Rodgers For Addressing Packers As “We”

As the NFL’s 2023 season nears its conclusion, a fierce rivalry awaits between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. However, with Aaron Rodgers only playing one game for the Jets this season, it seems he still has that Packers spirit in him. While enthusiastically discussing the upcoming rivalry, Rodgers addressed the Packers as “we”, leaving Skip Bayless slightly unsettled.

NFL analyst Skip Bayless expressed strong criticism of Aaron Rodgers. He found Rodgers’ recent statement offensive for still associating himself with the Packers. Bayless reminded him that the team now belongs to QB Jordon Love and that he no longer plays for them. Skip Bayless stated,

“This one I found really offensive. This is Jordan Love’s team and you no longer play for the Packers. Nor were you ever as loved in the locker room as Jordan already is loved in that locker room and number two, you’re certainly a shrewd enough operator to know if you pour enough gasoline on the arch rivals fire.”

Skip suggested that Rodgers who played 18 seasons for the Packers wasn’t loved as much in the locker room as Jordan Love currently is. According to him Rodgers only looking to stir up trouble between the two teams and feels the Jets QB’s recent statement has only increased the chances of the Bears causing an upset at Lambeau Field.

Bayless continued by suggesting that the star quarterback for the Jets, might not wish for the Packers’ quarterback to do well. He mentioned a past game where Rodgers’ former team, the Packers, lost to the Detroit Lions in the last week of the season. Bayless hinted that Rodgers might be trying to create similar problems for Love, just like when Rodgers couldn’t guide his old team to the playoffs in the previous season.

Aaron Rodgers’ Faith In the Packers Continues To Shine

It is going to be a thrilling season for the Green Bay Packers since it is not the only matchup they need to win to clinch a playoff spot but they also need to face their rivals to achieve it. Recently, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where while discussing the upcoming rivalry game he sided with his former team. Rodgers stated,

“It’s the Super Bowl for the Bears just about every year because they haven’t been to the playoffs in for so long [since the 2020 season]. We’ve won, [Packers head coach] Matt [LaFleur] has never lost to them, so nine in a row. … Is it a rivalry anymore? If they can’t beat us, is it a rivalry? Every coach that gets hired in Chicago, his first goal is to beat Green Bay.”

Even though Rodgers is no longer with the Packers, he used “we” and “us” which caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. He labeled the Bears as a no-match against the Packers as under coach Matt LaFleur’s leadership Green Bay has won nine consecutive games against the Chicago Bears.

The last time the Bears won against the Packers was in 2018 and since then they are on a nine-game losing streak. Moreover, in their last 15 games against the Packers, they have only managed to win a single game. Once again the two teams will meet for the 208th time and while the Packers will look for a playoff seat, the Bears would want to end their four-season losing streak.