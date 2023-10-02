A Year After Inking $80,000,000 Rams Deal, Cooper Kupp is Selling His Gorgeous Oregon Mansion Which Comes With an Indoor Training Facility

Cooper Kupp, who signed a hefty $80,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Rams a year ago, is now trying to make millions off of his Oregon mansion. The star wide receiver is set to resume practicing with the team but just a few days ago he listed his luxurious mansion for sale, which has an indoor training facility where Kupp practiced the majority of his 2021 offseason which led to his Super Bowl season.

According to a report by Forbes, Cooper Kupp who is yet to return with the Rams, has listed his four-acre Oregon abode for $3.5 million. The 30-year-old veteran is arguably one of the most skilled receivers in the league who won the triple crown for his astonishing 2021 season. A season for which he practiced in this Oregon home.

Cooper Kupp Lists Oregon Mansion For $3,500,000

Cooper’s residence is a one of its kind mansion with a main dwelling area of 5,700 square feet, with a 4,600 square feet indoor training facility that is lined with turf. The Rams WR calls his training facility “the barn.” While the guest house spans more than 2,000 square feet. Kupp has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms in the house for his wife Anna and three sons.

The NFL star likes to brag about his indoor training facility a lot but the feature that he is most proud of is the touch of nature surrounding his beautiful estate. “I think that it’s important to stay rooted in nature,” Kupp said. “There’s something about taking a walk in tall grass, hiking while surrounded by trees, or even just planting your feet in the ground that centers your body and mind. That’s an element of the house that we truly enjoyed.”

Kupp’s home is located in a small town called Wilsonville, in the Willamette Valley which is popular for its vineyard and produce farms. However, the dwelling is as beautiful on the inside as much as it is lively on the outside. It’s luxurious features would certainly captivate anyone.

Kupp Has Many Memories Attached To the Estate

Cooper Kupp has many memories attached to this place and in his email to Forbes, his love for this mansion was very obvious. “Our family made a lot of incredible memories in that home but, man, that barn really is special,” Kupp said in his email. “I did the majority of my off-season prep there in the lead-up to our Super Bowl season. Also, and maybe, more importantly, I got to make memories with my family running around and playing on that turf. We’ll never forget it.”

However, this won’t be his first mansion that he sells, as the veteran receiver sold his five-bedroom and seven-bathroom California mansion for a whopping $5.25 million in 2022.