“Who the Highest Paid Right Now?”: Tyreek Hill Says a Lot by Saying Nothing About Michael Thomas Being Drafted 3 Rounds Before Him

As the NFL Draft approaches, the spotlight naturally shines brightest on projected first-rounders, college stars destined for high spots. Yet the league’s history is filled with stories of gems taken in the later rounds, players who defy expectations and grind out great careers for themselves. Both late-round picks, Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown stand as finest examples, their NFL success surpassing that of many early-round counterparts.

Hill didn’t know what he was getting into when he decided to join Brown on his CTESPN podcast. Being an elite receiver for a decade, AB84 nudged Cheetah to assess his peers, prompting a discussion that touched on the likes of former Saints standout Michael Thomas. While Tyreek wasn’t trying to stir up anything and remained ever so diplomatic, AB wasn’t having any of that and made the Super Bowl winner candidly accept he is superior to Thomas.

While Hill maintained respect for Thomas’ abilities, AB goaded him in the name of competitiveness to speak candidly, insisting, that being the late-round picks, they have to work harder to prove everyone wrong even though they already know they are better than early-rounders. As the conversation progressed, Hill casually reminded everyone of his status as the league’s highest-paid receiver, an indication of his exceptional impact on the field. AB asked,

” Did you pass him up? It’s a competitive game, Cheetah. We all competing now. You got drafted in 5th round, I’m a 6th-round player. As a late-round player, we feel these guys wasn’t better than us. Can we be real?

Hill simply replied– Who’s the highest-paid?”

If the MVP award weren’t a QB-centric award, Hill would have had his hands on the prize. In 119 receptions, Cheetah amassed 1799 yards with 13 TDs. On the other hand, Michael Thomas had another paltry season with 448 yards and a solitary touchdown. As the receiver market is blowing up, we might see the likes of Jefferson and Chase break Hill’s record of being the highest-paid players. But for now, Cheetah still remains on the top.

Tyreek Hill Tops the Highest Paid Receivers in NFL Chart

When the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill, they made him the highest-paid wideout in the league- by giving him a 4-year $120 million contract, averaging $30 million a year. Many receivers have signed their contract extensions since but Hill still remains at the top.

As per Front Office Sports, in an expected move, the Packers traded their star receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, and signed a 5-year, $140,000,000 contract with them, earning an average annual salary of $28,000,000. Cooper Kupp, starred for the Rams during their run to the Super Bowl, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year, and becoming the Super Bowl MVP. His efforts were rewarded with 3 year, $80,100,000 contract. He will get $26.7 million every year.

A.J. Brown made Ryan Tannehill look good in Tennessee before they traded him for a first and a 3rd round pick. The Eagles happily paid their new star receiver a 4-year $100 million contract, averaging $25 million a year. It didn’t take long for Brown’s teammate DeVonta Smith to ask for a similar figure after showing his potential as a 1000-yard receiver. Smith signed a 3-year $75 million contract in April of 2024, making the Eagles one of the few teams with two $25 million wideouts. However, Jefferson could soon break the bank and surpass Hill when he signed his new deal with any franchise.

It is worth noting that 4 of the top five highest-paid weren’t drafted in the 1st round. Hill was a 5th rounder, Adams and A.J. Brown were both 2nd, while Cupp was drafted in the 3rd round. Only Smith was drafted as the 10th overall pick. Given the importance and rise in compensation for the elite wideouts, the players are being drawn to the position.