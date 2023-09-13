Months Before Signing $230,500,000 Contract, Kyler Murray Decided to Sell His $60,000 Chain to Raise Money for Healthcare Workers

Arizona Cardinals’ star quarterback Kyler Murray secured a massive $230,500,000 extension last year. Along with earning the big bucks, he is also someone who believes in giving back to the community which has played a massive role in making him what he is today.

Advertisement

As it turns out, just months before he inked his massive extension, magnificent Murray had decided to sell his $60,000 chain for a positive cause. He wanted to sell the chain to raise money for the healthcare workers who were tirelessly working day and night to save innumerable lives.

Kyler Murray Auctioned Off his Gold Chain to Donate the Proceedings to Charity

Back in 2022, Kyler Murray decided to auction off his Snickers “Hungriest Man of the Year” gold chain. The chain weighed 402.7 grams and was worth a whopping $ 60,000. It was listed on Lenlands Sports, with bids starting at only $20,000. It had the traditional Snickers “S” featuring 45 diamonds, blue sapphires and red rubies, and the “Hungry” charm, which in turn was made of 10k gold boasting another 2,000 diamonds, sapphires and rubies.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/K1/status/1357811571603439616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 26-year-old had showed off his charitable side by pledging to donate all of the proceeds from the sale to frontline workers in Arizona. Nurses and essential healthcare workers also benefitted from the proceeds. Murray won the bling in 2020 as an award for winning the second annual Snickers “Hungriest Player of the Year.” He won it courtesy of the famous 43-yard touchdown pass to Cardinals receiver, DeAndre Hopkins against the Buffalo Bills.

Hopkins caught the pass in the end zone with two seconds remaining on the clock, as he cunningly evaded three Bills defenders. The Cardinals ran 30-22 winners on the night. Not only did that particular piece of play become incredibly famous due to its consequences, it also managed to win Kyler Murray the prestigious award from Snickers. The play has been popularly termed “The Hail Murray”.

Total Value of Kyler Murray’s Contract is the Eighth Highest in the NFL

Kyler Murray signed a mammoth five-year contract extension with the Cardinals in 2022. The contract worth a whopping $230.5 million, made him the second-highest-paid player on an annual basis at the time. However, the NFL market has seen an enormous spike financially in 2023/24 with record-breaking deals handed out to quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow earned the title of being the highest-paid player in the history of NFL, after signing a five-year, $275 million with the Bengals. He took the record off the hands of Justin Herbert($262.5 milion), who had himself taken it off Lamar Jackson($260 million), with all of them signing new contracts this offseason.

Advertisement

All these newly signed contracts have meant that Cardinals QB Murray has dropped off the list of top-five paid quarterbacks in the NFL, in terms of total contract value. Nevertheless, Kyler, who now has the 8th biggest contract value among QBs in the NFL, is still set to fetch a hefty salary and will have a lot of pressure on him to do well this season.