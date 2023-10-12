A Year Before Unleashing His Inner Beast in Colorado, $2,300,000 NIL Value Holder Travis Hunter Had Already Joined Hands With the Michael Strahan Brand

CU football’s two-way super star player Travis Hunter is cheered on by fans during the Buff Walk before the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field on Saturday Sept. 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colo.

Travis Hunter is doing well in his season as a wide receiver for the overhauled Colorado Buffaloes under Coach Prime. Consequently, he has established a successful multimillion-dollar NIL value, estimated at $2.3 million, per On3. His farsightedness, however, led him to join hands with Michael Strahan Brand even a year before reaching this value.

Travis was with Jackson State University last year before transitioning to CU. He jumped ship with Coach Prime who joined Colorado in December 2022 with a motive to turn it into a winning team. Since his transition, Hunter has refused to look back as he strives to be an asset for the Buffs.

Travis Hunter’s Engagement with The Michael Strahan Brand

Travis Hunter made a deal with Michael Strahan, joining hands with the brand in 2022. He was driven by his ambition to be the best in all aspects of life, embarking on a journey that led him to a lucrative deal. Michael Strahan is a two-time Emmy-winning TV personality and former NFL star, who founded the brand in 2015.

Travis Hunter, as their brand ambassador, is helping them to expand their horizons. His presence is supposed to extend the sale of products like skin defense and shave line under the Strahan Brand. As much as he respects his coach Deion Sanders, Travis respects Strahan for making it to the top at what he does.

“It means a lot. It really inspires me to do more of the things he’s doing for his brand and his community. … He(Strahan) is really at the top of what he does. He’s one of the top people you want to work with. He can teach you a lot about what he does,” expressed Travis Hunter via Forbes last year.

The deal with Michael Strahan was second for Hunter in 2022. He remained the top recruit in the class of 2022 and his importance at the Colorado Buffaloes as a wide receiver remains undebatable.

Travis Hunter’s Growing NIL Value

The 20-year-old linebacker has established his influence far and wide with his lucrative NIL deals, especially as he is coached by Coach Prime. He has more than 1M followers on IG and 713k followers on TikTok. His NIL profile is ranked at the 6th position among all college athletes.

Interestingly, Hunter has signed agreements with brand names like NXTRND which is a football equipment brand. Additionally, he promotes brands like Celsius Fitness Drinks, Actively Black and SoHoodie. He has also inked deals with WaterLand Co, Kastin and Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits, given his fishing hobby, per On3.

Travis Hunter’s growing influence as a young football star in the Colorado Buffaloes has helped in engage with a variety of brands associated with his personal interests. His return to the field remains awaited as Coach Prime informed that he has returned to the practices after sustaining a liver laceration in the match against Colorado State Rams.