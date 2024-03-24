Aaron Rodgers’ Best Buddy Irked After NFL Stadium Gets Grass Field but for Soccer Games

For the past few years, the turf debate has raised quite a few eyebrows since it was proven that artificial grass has a higher risk of injuries in the lower extremities. As per ESPN, the league converted the surface to a newer version of the turf called Matrix Helix to decrease the rate of injuries, but the debate still remains about whether it worked or not. Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ new hope, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after playing just four snaps in his debut game last season. This gave the artificial vs. natural grass turf debate a boost, with several pundits, fans, and even players voicing their concerns.

There have been, however, barely any changes, yet the fight goes on, and Rodgers’ former teammate and close friend, David Bakhtiari, has consistently advocated for the stadiums to start using natural grass. And this time, he did so by taking a jab at the Cowboys’ home turf, which used natural grass for the CONCACAF soccer games.

Replying to the initial report that said, “Fascinating to watch the real-grass operation here at Cowboys Stadium CONCACAF soccer playing and that has to be grass,” Bakhtiari wrote, “But not for NFL players…“

To highlight the concerning notion, the turf is an important part of any sport where players make sudden shifts. If maneuvered incorrectly, the movement can lead to tears in joints and ligaments, similar to those suffered by Aaron Rodgers.

It’s also worth mentioning that Kirk Cousins faced a similar injury to Aaron Rodgers, which occurred at Lambeau Field with a hybrid turf, a mix of natural and synthetic grass. This did reignite the debate once again. If natural grass turf decreases injuries, a resolution needs to be found with more focus on player safety, much like CONCACAF has done for their upcoming games.

CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. Panama at AT&T Stadium

In Arlington, TX, amidst the stands of AT&T Stadium, the Jamaica vs. Panama matchup is set to unfold. The matchup comes after Mexico had a 3-0 win over Panama on Thursday. Notably, the upcoming matchup brings much vigor as Jamaica faced a similar 3-1 defeat against the United States. The dreams of players who’ve trained tirelessly, the hopes of fans who’ve cheered relentlessly, and the spirit of nations united shall grace the new grass fields at the Cowboys’ home.

At dusk on March 24th, Panama and Jamaica will lock horns against each other for the third place. But the excitement doesn’t end there as the United States is also set to take on Mexico in the finale a few hours later.

The finalists have gone head-to-head 76 times in the past, with the Central American country leading the score by 36 wins. But the USMNT is currently on a six-game winning streak (4-0-2) against Mexico, as per USSoccer.com.