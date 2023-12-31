“They Can’t Win on the Road”: Rob Gronkowski Expresses Strong Premonition on the Dallas Cowboys Choking at the Playoff Again

The Dallas Cowboys had a revamped spirit this season, securing a commendable ten wins up to Week 13. This was followed by two recent hiccups, including a narrowing loss against the Miami Dolphins, something that made Rob Gronkowski hesitant about their performance in the postseason.

America’s Team has slipped to the third spot in the NFC standings with an 11-5 record after the Week 16 tally. Referring to the recent losses and the team’s choking history in the playoffs, Rob Gronkowski didn’t mince words on the ‘Up and Adams Show’ and predicted that the Cowboys would fall short in the postseson. He further reflected on the 22-20 away loss to the Dolphins and added that Dak Prescott‘s team does not have the ability to win on the road.

“They had another chance to prove that they could win on the road and they proved everyone right that they can’t win on the road,” Gronk said while recalling the loss against the Dolphins.

According to Rob, the Cowboys would win their playoff games if they played at home. Since that is out of the equation, the winning chances are now “out of the window“.

If we delve deeper, stats reinforce Gronk’s sentiment to a point. The Cowboys currently boast a 16-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium, which is the longest record for the franchise in 42 years. However, they have only won three out of the eight games on the road. They completely dismantled the Eagles on Dec. 11 in a home game, in contrast to their Nov. 6 defeat against the same opponents.

Could Rob Gronkowski Turn Out to Be Right?

The four-time Super Bowl champ didn’t shy away from throwing jabs at the Cowboys after their tough loss against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans weren’t much impressed with this take, as the team had beaten Brady in the playoffs last season in an away game.

However, it’s worth noting that America’s Team then went on to lose to the 49ers on their opponent’s home turf, the same team they defeated in the wildcard round a season prior. Therefore, Gronk feels that the loss against the Dolphins has painted a picture of how it might turn out this season as well.

There’s another moment that comes to mind when the Cowboys’ playoff dream was destroyed after their biggest choke in 2008 against the Eagles. Throughout the entire matchup, they couldn’t score a touchdown. They tallied only six points from two field goals against the Eagles’ 44 points.

The doubts soar high as we reach the end of the regular season. The Cowboys have only one game left against the Commanders after their Saturday win against the Lions. Perhaps this season will be different, and the team will finally be able to break the curse.