Caleb Williams Pro Day Analysis: Chris Simms Is Mighty Impressed With the ‘Effortlessly Brilliant’ Potential No.1 Pick

Former college football standout Caleb Williams is now a focal point as the top prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft after gaining constant attention due to his talents. He has been compared to the league’s best player even before donning an NFL jersey, but is he prepared to handle the weight of expectations and fulfill the promise he’s shown? Well, it sure seems like he’s ready.

Advertisement

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes that Caleb has the potential to demonstrate his value in the big league. Chris analyzed Caleb Williams’ performance at USC’s pro day in a video on NFLonNBC‘s YouTube channel, even extending his full support.

He praised Williams’ effortless throwing abilities, specifically noting how the TV broadcast does not fully capture his impressive skills and mechanics, especially on throws like the seam down the middle. The throw indeed covered a distance of 30 yards, and that too, without any effort.

Advertisement

“Caleb Williams is different till you see it in person.” Chris Simms added, “It looks like he’s throwing it easy. But if you don’t have a trained eye or haven’t seen it a ton you won’t recognize it like, ‘Woah! Did that ball and that curl route just pop out of his hands and get to that receiver in half a second?’”

Caleb Williams, who sustained a finger injury in the 2023 USC football season, showed no signs of being affected by it during the event. Scouts felt this overlooked injury may have impacted his performance in specific games. Safe to say, he is all set for the NFL Draft, which inches closer day by day.

Mike Florio and Chris Simms Discuss How Caleb Williams’ Pro Day Helped His USC Teammates

During the same interview, Chris Simms and Mike Florio also discussed how Caleb Williams’ showcase at USC this week will pave the way for his teammates. Multiple general managers and head coaches definitely saw Caleb and co. sweat it out in the field, which can only improve their draft stock. Florio even recalled the lore about Bill Walsh discovering Joe Montana to strengthen his point.

“You have a quarterback like Caleb Williams, they’re working out as it draws more scouts in. That draws more teams in and that gets more people looking at them. And there’s been stories over the years about how a coach or a GM shows up at a workout thinking about one guy and ends up focusing on the other guy.” Mike said.

Advertisement

Only a few weeks remain until we get all the answers to our questions about who gets where. The projected No. 1 pick is expected to land in Chicago, the team that acquired their first overall pick from the Panthers in 2023.