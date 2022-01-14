“I love Tom Brady but I’m mad he left.” When Robert Kraft told LeSean McCoy that he was upset Bill Belichick let former Patriots QB walk

Tom Brady propelled the New England Patriots to unparalleled success. And Robert Kraft wishes he didn’t have to leave.

The Patriots had unparalleled success over their 19-year dynasty. They played in nine Super Bowls, more than any other NFL franchise, and won a league-record six (tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers). They also had 19 consecutive winning seasons, 17 division titles (including 11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019 and 16 when Brady played), 13 AFC Championship Game appearances (including eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018), and the only undefeated 16-game regular season in 2007.

Happy 68th birthday Bill Belichick!

* 273 regular season wins (3rd most all-time)

* 17 consecutive 10+ win seasons

31 playoff wins (NFL record)

* 11 straight playoff appearances (NFL record)

* 6 SB wins (NFL record

9 SB appearances (NFL record)

* 3x AP NFL Coach of the Yr

Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) April 17, 2020

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Robert Kraft was upset Tom Brady had to leave

LeSean McCoy opened about the time he bumped into Patriots owner Robert Kraft after Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“‘I love Tommy,’” McCoy recalls Kraft lamenting. “‘I’m mad he left. I told Bill [Belichick], damn it, you let Tom go win a championship. It’s time for you to go win one.’”

Another story from LeSean McCoy. He was at a party with #Patriots owner Robert Kraft and actually asked him how come he let @TomBrady leave in 2020. Kraft's response: "I'm mad he left, I told Bill…" Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 12, 2022



LeSean McCoy then went on to play with Tom Brady and according to the former RB, Brady is the greatest leader he has ever played for.

Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, who is the GOAT?🐐 @IAMATHLETEpod breaks it down and @CutonDime25 (Lesean McCoy) reveals surprising fun untold stories of @tombrady Tune in on Monday 12ET I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) January 9, 2022

