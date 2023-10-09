Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Who Scored 3 TDs on the Night of His Sister’s Funeral, Fought Through Personal Hardships to Make it Big in Football

Winning a Super Bowl in the rookie season is an accomplishment not many seventh-round draft picks achieve. But when Isiah Pacheco is in question anything could be possible. It’s not easy to face hardships and lose loved ones and still make it big in the NFL. However, Pacheco has made it his life’s mission to win it all for the ones he lost.

Pacheco is in his second season as the Kansas City Chiefs starting running back and he is certainly giving it all on the football field. His running style with furiously stomping steps shows how much he wants to get to the end zone. But his summit fever to the NFL was the result of him losing his brother and his sister in two tragic incidents just a year apart.

The Hardships Faced By Isiah Pacheco

Isiah was born and brought up in New Jersey with his parents and four other siblings. Pacheco was the youngest of them all. As a young talent, he attended Vineland South High School where he played quarterback and running back until 2018. However, his time as a high schooler was out of the ordinary as he dealt with tragedies that shaped him to achieve greatness in life.

As a sophomore in High School, Isiah was left in shambles after his older brother Travoise Cannon was stabbed to death in January 2016. Travoise attended all the games played by Isiah and losing a brother is always hard to bear for any young individual. But what happened later shattered his heart completely.

Just a year after losing his brother, Isiah’s sister Celeste Cannon was shot to death in September 2017. However, despite such a great loss, he scored three touchdowns on the night of his sister’s funeral. “(My sister) was like a best friend,” Pacheco said, via NJ.com. “My brother, if he was to see me here, he’d be shocked. He encouraged me to play football as a kid and he never got the opportunity to see me play here. Having an opportunity to play ball, it helps me a lot not worrying about the tragedies that happened. It makes me want to go harder.”

The death of his two siblings became a turning point in his life, as the uncertainty of the future made him give his all on the football field. Isiah was a three-star recruit going into college but he committed to Rutgers University. In 2022 he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round where he has proven his worth ever since.

Pacheco Is On a Mission With the Chiefs

Pacheco won his first Super Bowl in his debut season with the Chiefs. He became the all-time leading scrimmage yards leader for a rookie RB drafted in the seventh round. Moreover, he had a massive contribution in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl game against the Eagles where he had 76 yards and a touchdown to his name.

The Chiefs though did not have the best starts to the season offensively, but Isiah is certainly on a mission. But his hardships from the past are certainly that make him stand out and give him the desire to achieve more for his late brother and sister.