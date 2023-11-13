Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Meetup Photo Creates a Stir Among Fans: “Rodgers For Sure Stoned”

At the trade deadline, New York Jets‘ General Manager Joe Douglas expressed interest in acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams, but the attempt was unsuccessful. It was surprising, after all, as Jets 4XMVP QB Aaron Rodgers, who has previously expressed his desire to play with Adams, plays a significant role in team decisions. Despite Adams being in the third year of a five-year, $140 million contract at age 31, the Jets are eager to pursue him during their “Future Is Now” Super Bowl window.

And even Davante himself in the past has expressed interest in joining Aaron Rodgers with the Jets. Although, it’s their most recent photo that’s caused just the media stir. In Raiders WR’s most recent Instagram story, the 4XMVP and now Raiders #17 were seen in his car looking all ‘cool’ with their reunion before their SNF matchup. Though the Raiders secured a close win against the Jets, it’s their picture that has fans in a twist.

But to the fans, this has birthed a whirlwind of speculations: the top being A-Rod looking “stoned.”

And amidst that, fans couldn’t supposedly wait for them to be ‘teammates,’ so much so that some called Rodgers a Raider while others speculated Adams’s addition to the Jets.

It remains to be seen if the WR will choose the Jets as he wished or if the Raiders will acquire the 4XMVP. After all, it’s the Raiders that have the media in a frenzy with their latest performance.

Will Davante Adams ‘Reconsider Move’ After ‘New Raiders’ Win?

The Las Vegas Raiders, under their interim coach Antonio Pierce, in an SNF matchup, secured a close 16-12 victory over the Jets. This has improved their home record to 2-0. It was Linebacker Robert Spillane’s interception in the final moments that thwarted the Jets’ attempt at a comeback. Despite facing challenges, it was rookie quarterback Aiden O’Connell’s crucial seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Micheal Mayer that sealed the win.

The Raiders, now 5-5, had endured their tense moments, but per SI, Raiders rookie O’Connell’s maturity earned him praise from All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. And amidst speculations of the move, Adams’s play for the team has been significant. Many believed after he rejected the Packers’ offer and expressed discontent with his Vegas experience, he might make a move. After all, earlier, he had stated, “When you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it’s greatness.”

Though it seems like despite the challenges, Adams, affirmed his dedication to the team on the Rich Eisen show, “I am happy to be a Raider, 100%. This was my choice, and I want to continue to work at it.” And even with his earlier frustrations, he had clarified, “I’m not looking for a new home.”So, will fans see the ‘great move’ anytime soon?