Aaron Rodgers Expresses Strong Desire To Tackle His Fear Of Heights By Performing a Dangerous Stunt

It seems Aaron Rodgers is on yet another journey of self-improvement. After finding himself in a darkness retreat to now wanting to conquer his fears, Rodgers is taking self-improvement to a whole other level. Interestingly enough, he already has some ideas about how he’s going to take over his fears.

In his podcast appearance on ‘icanfly,’ the Jets quarterback opened up about his experience with “plant medicine,” and how it has helped him face his fear of death. But one major “irrational fear” he still has, is the fear of heights. And he’s got a solid plan of action for how to combat it.

When Aaron Rodgers says “face your fears,” he means it in a literal sense. So the Super Bowl champ’s strategy is to jump out of a plane without being strapped to somebody. The inspiration for this came to Rodgers from one of his close friends, Jimmy Graham. According to the QB, Graham is a multi-talented pilot, who occasionally jumps out of planes. He elaborated,

“He’s jumped out of a plane like a hundred times. So I do have this desire to do that at one point…I’d like to do it by myself…without being strapped to somebody, facing that fear head-on. I haven’t had the opportunity or desire to do that anytime soon, but that’s definitely on the cards.”

Rodgers has talked before about these irrational fears of his. While talking to Pat McAfee, the QB once described his fear of the “urge to jump” as the most pertinent aspect of his fear of heights. While he might not have the opportunity or desire to face his fear of heights anytime soon, there’s another fear that Rodgers has effectively conquered with his strategy of taking things “head-on.”

When Aaron Rodgers Swam With Sharks

Apart from heights, the Sharks are another thing that Rodgers has always been afraid of. But that didn’t stop him from jumping head-first into the water with a blue shark for a Discovery Channel program. The program was part of the Channel’s annual Shark Week.

Rodgers’s fear of sharks, like many American children, started with watching Jaws. But unlike many American children, Rodgers got to literally face that fear as he swam with sharks, and was so terrified that he even blacked out. But that experience taught him that sharks are not all that bad, an experience he will be looking to replicate with his plane stunt. Though, hopefully not before the next season because we would actually like to see him play this year.