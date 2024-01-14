Records Galore in Kansas as Patrick Mahomes Surpasses Aaron Rodgers in Playoff Wins While Equaling Another ‘Peyton Manning, Joe Montana’ Record

The Chiefs looked prepared to conquer the frigid conditions in Kansas on Saturday. And they did exactly that after securing a 26-7 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium, despite a bone-chilling kickoff temperature of minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Not just that, there was a brutal wind chill of minus 21 degrees. However, Patrick Mahomes not only led the Chiefs to win in the icy showdown but also broke some legendary records.

The two-time MVP etched his name in the annals of NFL history in the wake of the Chiefs’ triumph. He has now surpassed 4-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers with his 12th playoff victory and claimed the 8th spot on the all-time list of “Most Playoff Wins by Quarterback.”

Up above, John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Terry Bradshaw all boast 14 wins each, holding the third spot on the list. The upper echelons feature Joe Montana with 16 wins and the unparalleled Tom Brady with a staggering 35 victories. With one more win, Mahomes will be tied with Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger. Take a look at the post by the ‘NFL on CBS‘:

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem to be slowing down, as he has also tied with Peyton Manning and Joe Montana for the second-most home playoff wins in NFL history.

Following the Chiefs’ victory over the Dolphins, if the Bills also triumph against the Steelers, Mahomes is set to face Buffalo on the road in the divisional round—a new challenge in his illustrious career. However, should the Steelers upset the Bills, Mahomes could add another home playoff game. That could prove to be his 11th win on the home turf.

Patrick Mahomes Shines in Cold as Chiefs Freeze Dolphins at 26-7

Kansas City‘s offensive dominance was evident from the start after they swiftly advanced down the field on the opening drive. They maintained their prowess and effectively stifled the Dolphins’ offensive efforts. Mahomes concluded the game with an impressive 262 yards and a touchdown. Even Rashee Rice was determined to showcase excellence in the wild-card matchup, tallying eight receptions for 130 yards.

Patrick Mahomes played exceptionally well and even made a few crucial runs for more than a few first downs. His 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice put the Chiefs on the scoreboard. Mahomes displayed resilience despite the weather challenges, completing 23 of 41 passes.

Kicker Harrison Butker also excelled in the frigid conditions, going 4 for 4 on field goals. The victory seal was laid by RB Isiah Pacheco after he added a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs’ offense was supported by a tenacious defense as they lifted them to their sixth consecutive season with a playoff win. For most NFL fans, the icy matchup was a delight, prompting ‘Swag Surfin‘ celebrations from Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Donna Kelce in their suite.