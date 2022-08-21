Aaron Rodgers’ family didn’t trust his $25 million ex-girlfriend which led to the Packers star’s estrangement

Aaron Rodgers has dated a number of high profile celebrities, and one of them was apparently the cause of his family feud.

The Packers quarterback is just coming off a breakup with actress Shailene Woodley, the star of Big Little Lies. Before her, he’s dated Nascar driver Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn.

Rodgers hasn’t had the best luck with his dating life, but right now, he’s putting all that aside to concentrate on the upcoming NFL season.

The Packers haven’t had the best offseason. They lost star receiver Davante Adams, and during camp, Rodgers has been finding issues with his new, younger receivers.

It’ll be an interesting season for Green Bay, but with Rodgers under center, they’re always going to be competitive. He’s the back-to-back MVP winner for a reason.

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Olivia Munn created problems in his family

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn dated from 2014 to 2017. Munn is famous for co-hosting ‘Attack of the Show,’ and she’s made appearances ‘The Newsroom’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse.’ The actress has a net worth of $25 million.

Apparently, Rodgers’ family wasn’t too big a fan of his relationship with the actress. The Packers quarterback has had a tumultuous relationship with his family. He’s currently estranged from his family with hopes of reconciling one day.

One source claimed that Munn had created some friction between the Packers star and his family. “Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told Us Magazine.

“When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Now, Rodgers doesn’t like to bring his girlfriends close to his family because of his experience with Munn. Of course, there’s no official confirmation on any of this, but unfortunately the relationship didn’t go as well as it could have.

