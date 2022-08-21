Tom Brady owns a rare $3 million luxury which Tom Cruise, Jay Z, Simon Cowell and only 10 people in the world own

Tom Brady is known in the football world for collecting Super Bowl rings. But Brady also has another hobby of collecting luxury supercars.

Tom Brady is one of the most successful football players to ever enter the gridiron. With this success, Brady has earned a lot of money from just his football contracts.

In addition to this, Brady has a couple of his own companies and sponsorships. Brady spends this money very smartly, but sometimes he likes to splurge a bit on himself. One of Brady’s hobbies is collecting supercars that are usually few of a kind.

Up to date, Brady’s car collection exceeds $4.3 million dollars. His car collection includes cars made by companies like Bugatti, Rolls Royce, and Ferrari.

Tom Brady has a ridiculous car collection

The newest and most expensive car in Brady’s collection is the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. This car can go to 60 MPH in just 2.5 seconds and maxes out at 268 MPH. It sells for around $3 million.

There are only 10 of these cars and select celebrities own them. Owners include Tom Cruise, Jay Z, and Simon Cowell.

Another impressive car in Brady’s collection is the 2015 Rolls Royce Ghost. This car has a 6.6 liter V12 engine that is capable of 563 horsepower. It is one of the most comfortable cars. This car sells for about $400,000.

One of the cars that Brady got for free was the 2017 Aston Martin DB11. Brady received this car when he signed a deal with the super car manufacturer. Known for its speed, the car has a 8 speed automatic transmission.

Tom Brady is known for his very expensive car collection, but his every day car is a $TSLA Model S. pic.twitter.com/Nc0OlFbnyd — Gary Black (@garyblack00) November 9, 2021

The most special car perhaps is the one named after Brady himself. The 2018 Limited Edition TB12 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante was designed by the quarterback and he owns 1/12 of the cars.

This car has a top speed of 201 MPH that is fueled by a horsepower of 595.

