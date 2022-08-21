Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly rejected $58 million from the Bucs to sign with another team before $30 million head coach ‘blew it up’

Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots was something no one saw coming for a long time. But when it was time to leave, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t always the front runners.

In 2020, Brady was looking to leave the New England Patriots after winning 6 Super Bowl titles with the franchise. This was due to a variety of reasons, with the most popular one being a fallout with Bill Belichick.

After a stunning wild card loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brady was ready to leave Foxborough. However, Brady was not completely sure where his next destination was. There were many teams in the league vying for Brady’s services.

In the end, Brady ended up signing a 2 year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This paired him with offensive weapons like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with an elite defense. He also brought over Rob Gronkowski on a deal that netted him $8 million. Combined, the two had $58 million to play for on Tampa.

But now, Dana White, the President of the UFC and a friend of Tom Brady, had something to reveal. White claims that Brady and also Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders was a done deal if Jon Gruden hadn’t opted out.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were supposed to be playing for the Raiders

Today, on the UFC live stream with the Gronkowskis, White had this to say:

UFC President Dana White claims he was working on getting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas #Raiders in 2020, but Jon Gruden decided in the last minute that he didn’t want to do it. Gronk: “That’s exactly what’s happened.”pic.twitter.com/clcIFMS0xV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 21, 2022

Jon Gruden was the ex-coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and has a net worth of $30 million.

This is insane, considering that Derek Carr was the quarterback to replace. Carr is one of the gunslingers of the league, but has not had any success in the playoffs.

In addition to this, the Raiders and Carr might have been who Brady was talking about in his famous rant. In the rant, Brady was pissed off that the team decided to stay with “that mf” over him.

Was Ryan Fitzmagic “that motherfucker” Tom Brady was talking abaht??#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/EvELfWDJ8k — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2022

There are many speculations to who “that mf” might be, but recent news suggests that Brady initially had interest in that team but later did not. This checks out with the Raiders since Dana White almost brought the GOAT to Sin City.

