Aaron Rodgers Fans the Davante Adams Fire With Another Spicy Hint

Aaron Rodgers definitely knows a thing or two about quarterbacking, which is only half the job. The other half of the equation is the person receiving it. It’s no secret that the QB has been lucky enough to be endowed with offensive weapons throughout his career, one of whom is none other than WR Davante Adams. Rodgers played about eight seasons with Adams in Green Bay, but now they are far apart, which Rodgers has been actively trying to alter.

Rodgers and Adams had a rapport that has been enshrined in the record books, although the two never won it all together. Therefore, Rodgers wants to correct the mistakes of the past by calling his old friend to join him in the Big Apple.

The Jets’ QB is now publicly dropping hints at Adams and his position in Las Vegas. The wide receiver revealed it recently on the Kay & Addams Show how his ex-Green Bay teammate is still in his ear, persuading him to come to New York.

And this time around, the QB himself has publicly hinted at a welcome. In a video circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rodgers is seen answering a question about Luke Getsy joining Davante Adams in Vegas. The 4x NFL MVP first praises the Raiders OC and then says, “I love Davante Adams. I can’t wait to play with him.. again”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he “can’t wait” to play with #Raiders WR Davante Adams again “I love Davante Adams, I can’t wait to play with him…again.” (h/t @VegasSportsTD)pic.twitter.com/8aToC4sInJ https://t.co/Jwqsyz3Lif — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 11, 2024

Rodgers, who has been dealing with the media for the better part of his life, fully understands the impact of the ‘again’ he added at the end. The ex-Packers man even looks at the camera to drive it home. Not the most subtle action, but it does its job and causes stirs in the Raiders camp, which has just finished a year of intense front-office drama.

Could the Adams-Rodgers Union Actually Happen?

After the turmoil in that team last year, which saw their head coach getting fired and their linebacker coach promoted to interim head coach, it wouldn’t be surprising if Adams is negatively affected by these events. Furthermore, he was in Vegas to play with his former QB, Derek Carr, who has since moved to New Orleans.

Moreover, Rodgers’ persuasion could serve as just enough incentive and motivation for Adams to seek a change of scenery. However, a trade this close to the season seems unlikely. With the Raiders addressing their front office issues, Adams might prefer to remain a Raider for the time being. Or, that’s what he has been saying. The addition of Antonio Pierce and Luke Getsy only strengthens this case.

After the 2024 season, however, the Raiders have an option for Adams. He still has a couple of years left on his contract, but if the Raiders are willing to absorb the $15.7 million cap hit, Adams can be on his way to New York or wherever else he desires. Much of this hinges on how the recovery year goes for the Raiders.