“Aaron Rodgers going to Denver Broncos is a death sentence”: Dan Orlovsky warns Packers QB from going up against Patrick Mahomes in the same division next season.

Aaron Rodgers might be taking his talents to another city next season. And if that is the Denver Broncos, Dan Orlovsky believes it will be a death sentence.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/Lr2CwFfoDX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

One of the favourites to land the future HOFer is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have the cap space to acquire the future Hall of Famer and still surround him with enough help to compete in 2022. John Elway collected talented pass-catchers such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant, and Albert Okwuegbunam, and they make Denver one of the more appealing destinations for passers around the league.

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett was just hired as a HC, coincidentally, of the Denver Broncos, so the case for Rodgers’ future only got stronger.

Aaron Rodgers is (+250) to be the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos 👀 via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/nuSi4qJEdm — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) January 24, 2022

But Dan Orlovsky hopes the Packers QB doesn’t make that mistake.

Dan Orlovsky believes Aaron Rodgers to Denver is a death sentence

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who spoke on First Take on Thursday, had harsh advice for the future HOFer.

“If Aaron went to Denver, he would play really, really well,” Orlovsky said. “He’d put up another great season statistically, I just don’t think that the likelihood of a Super Bowl there is anywhere close to what it would be in Green Bay… I mean Green Bay is going to win or be the favorite in that division going into next season again.”

“The NFC does not have a dominant team looking at next year… But going to Denver? It’s a death sentence! You’re going into the division with the guy who has been in the last four AFC Championship games in Patrick Mahomes.”

Just think about the AFC West next year if the ARod rumors come to fruition… Broncos – Aaron Rodgers

Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes

Raiders – Derek Carr

Chargers – Justin Herbert — 🃏 (@hunter_haas24) January 29, 2022

If Aaron Rodgers does go to Denver, the AFC West will definitely be the best division in the NFL in 2022.

