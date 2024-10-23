Aaron Rodgers Injury: Jets Provide Massive Development on the Veteran QB’s Health Ahead of Patriots Matchup

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

After the Robert Saleh ousting, the Jets were supposed to beat the Bills on a Monday Night matchup at home and claim the AFC East throne. That didn’t happen, and the team lost again against the Steelers the following week, despite adding Davante Adams to their ranks. Now, QB Aaron Rodgers and his Jets are at 2-5 with one more thing to worry about before the Week 8 matchup against the Patriots.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the star quarterback of the Jets has been listed with knee, ankle, and hamstring injuries. By the book, Rodgers is limited in practice today, but in reality, he’s just participating in a walk-through and won’t be partaking in any physical activities.

The interim head coach of the team, Jeff Ulbrich, revealed that the hamstring “flared up” during last week’s game against the Steelers. He also speculated that the injury limited the QB’s mobility, which might have prevented Rodgers from scrambling when needed or escaping the pocket under pressure.

So, how concerning are these injuries? Given that a low-grade hamstring injury and minor issues with the knee and ankle can heal within a few days, we’d argue there’s no cause for alarm. Rodgers will most definitely take the reins behind the scrimmage line against the weak, underwhelming Patriots defense.

However, how well he will perform and whether he can secure a few wins with all the support he needs around him is something we can’t really predict. Fans, on the other hand, have their own theories.

Is age catching up to the four-time MVP?

Rodgers isn’t getting any younger; he’ll be 41 in just 40 days. The signs of age are showing too — and not in a Tom Brady-in-Tampa-Bay kind of way. He’s throwing interceptions left and right, his inaccuracy is increasingly noticeable, and weak play-calling along with dropped passes are even bigger concerns.

Not so surprisingly, fans have noticed this too. Flocking to the comment section of Rich Cimini’s injury update post, the majority shared one common sentiment: Rodgers is old and can no longer hold his own.

If the Jets QB needs mobility, why would the Jets hire a 40-year-old for the job? — Pathfinder11209 (@pathfinder11209) October 23, 2024

So we have a 40 year old qb with multiple injuries. Let’s play him. Unreal !! The Jets make you hate them more and more every day. — Delio R Monegro (@delio_monegro) October 23, 2024

This is 40… he’s falling a part. Experiment failed moving on — Vincent J. Accardi (@VincentJAccardi) October 23, 2024

Sounds like a 40 yr old QB that missed all of last season — Higgie (@wheresmydawg) October 23, 2024

Rodgers now stands on nothing but empty promises. The Jets’ secondary has been exceptional this year; it’s the offense that can’t produce the numbers to win games.

After all the hype and a year of waiting due to his Achilles injury, it no longer feels like the team will even make the post-season. For most of the Green Gang faithful, the common sentiment is: what’s all of this been for if we can’t even break the playoff drought?