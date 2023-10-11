Aaron Rodgers Invites ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Travis Kelce to a One-on-One Debate as Vaccine War Heats Up; “He Can Have Tony Fauci”

The Aaron Rodgers-Travis Kelce “vaccine wars” saga continues. And it seems to be heating up. The former Green Bay Packers’ four-time MVP is known for his anti-vaccines position, while Kelce has endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines. Rodgers couldn’t take on the Chiefs this season due to injury, but he’s eyeing a new battleground: a vaccine debate.

The vaccine feud escalated as Rodgers challenged Kelce to a one-on-one debate on the New Heights podcast or the Par McAfee Show. After Aaron Rodgers dubbed him “Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce expressed surprise at the unexpected ‘vax war’ after featuring in a Pfizer-sponsored ad.

Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce “Clash” in Unexpected Vaccine Battle

During his regular Tuesday slot on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers addressed the vaccine controversy, stating that he made a lighthearted quip about someone endorsing a “questionable company” which caused quite a stir. He emphasized the need for a conversation rather than a war, inviting Kelce to join a podcast debate. Aaron Rodgers said,

“This ain’t even a war, homie. This is just conversation. But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the [New Heights] podcast. Come on the show, let’s have a conversation. I’m gonna take my man [Robert F. Kennedy] Jr., and he can have [Dr. Anthony] Fauci or some other pharmacrat, and we can have a conversation about this. That’d be big ratings.”

Rodgers also proposed bringing supporters to back their respective sides. He suggested they bring “experts” like Robert F Kennedy Jr. on his side and Dr Anthony Fauci on Kelce’s for a compelling discussion. Rodgers, currently rehabbing a torn Achilles, sees this as an opportunity for big ratings.

Will Travis Kelce Accept Rodgers’ Vaccine Debate Challenge?

Travis Kelce, responding to Aaron Rodgers’ “Mr. Pfizer” quip, took it in stride, humorously acknowledging his vaccine endorsement. He expressed his commitment to the vaccine for the safety of himself, his family, and colleagues.

Speculations by Profluence’s Andrew Petcash hinted at a substantial $20,000,000 deal with Pfizer. Kelce proudly displayed his flu and COVID-19 shot Band-Aid in an advertisement.

Travis Kelce’s tasteful response to Aaron Rodgers’ challenge shows no inclination towards a confrontation. It appears Kelce may choose to gracefully bow out of the duel, leaving the debate to Rodgers, Kennedy Jr., and others interested in continuing the conversations. All eyes are on how the Chiefs’ TE is going to respond, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.