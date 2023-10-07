Travis Kelce Finally Breaks Silence on His Vaccine War with Aaron Rodgers; “Mr. Pfizer Against the Johnson & Johnson Family”
Yashika Garg
|Published October 07, 2023
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was recently spotted at the “Sunday Night Football” game of Chiefs as he rehabs from his injury at MetLife. After being spotted with Chiefs #QB1 Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, the very next day he took a jibe at Kelce for appearing in a Pfizer commercial.
Finally, Travis has decided to respond to the veteran QB. Known for his unconventional takes, Aaron didn’t hesitate to fire shots at the TE in a rather playful way on the Pat McAfee Show. However, Travis has now responded in typical Kelce style.
Travis Kelce Gets into “Vax Wars” with Aaron Rodgers
The Kansas City Chiefs TE responded to the “playful jabs” thrown at him by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday. Kelce spoke about how he was 100% comfortable with being called Mr. Pfizer to reporters on Friday.
“I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson&Johnson family over there.”
However, he couldn’t help but take his own jab mockingly at A-Rod, who by coincidence plays for the heir of the “Johnson & Johnson” pharmaceutical empire worth $408.4 Billion, Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets.
These jibes came as a result of Travis’s promotion of Pfizer’s ‘two shots at a go’ campaign this fall. In the ad, he was seen promoting the ease of vaccination as he got his flu and COVID-19 vaccine shots together. This commercial also aired during the Chiefs’ 23-20 win against the Jets last Sunday. Even veteran QB Rodgers himself and pop sensation, and Kelce’s rumored love interest Taylor Swift were both in attendance. Though, a day later, A-Rod couldn’t help but playfully take a hit at Chiefs TE as he discussed their win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with ex-NFL punter, Pat McAfee.
Aaron Rodgers Takes a Shot at “Mr Pfizer”
The renowned four-time MVP had stirred up controversy during the 2021 NFL season with his views on the pandemic and vaccination. Now, two years later, in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers jokingly referred to Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” and playfully mentioned his “COVID toe,” alluding to their past interactions.
This comment was in reference to Kelce’s participation in a Pfizer-sponsored commercial promoting the combination of the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot. During a discussion about the Chiefs’ triumphant victory over the Jets, Aaron Rodgers casually dubbed Travis Kelce”Mr. Pfizer” due to his involvement in the commercial.
In the same segment, Rodgers humorously commented that they had “shut [Kelce] down a little bit” during the game. Kelce, a Chiefs superstar known for his on-field performance and association with pop icon Taylor Swift, received plenty of attention in the past two games. During the conversation, McAfee suggested that Rodgers was waiting for the opportune moment to use the “Mr. Pfizer” quip. Responding wittily, Rodgers remarked that Kelce was likely “owning it,” and as per Kelce’s response, he clearly is.
