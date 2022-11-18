“Aaron Rodgers Is Just a C*nt”: Packers QB Trolled Yet Again Over Angry Reaction To Teair Tart’s Injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a pass was intercepted by the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field, Nov. 6, 2022. Nfl Green Bay Packers At Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers came into this season after winning back-to-back MVP honors. However, this season isn’t turning out to be as fruitful as he would have liked.

On numerous occasions, terrible chemistry between Aaron and the young receivers in the team has ended up hurting the franchise big time. The Packers have struggled to even get past some of the weaker units this time around.

Moreover, Aaron’s blame game and regular appearances on the Pat McAfee have not really helped the team’s morale. However, all the controversies took a back seat when Aaron led his side to a magnificent victory against the Cowboys last week.

So when the team from Green Bay came into the TNF clash against the Tennessee Titans, fans were expecting another riveting performance from Aaron’s unit.

Aaron Rodgers Faces Flak For Angry Outburst After Teair Tart’s Injury

However, it would be fair to say that things didn’t really go as planned for Aaron’s team. The Titans started strong and gained a 6 point lead at halftime. Although the deficit wasn’t much and Green Bay made a comeback in the third quarter, Titans again took the contest away from their competitors in the final quarter.

However, what ended up grabbing a lot of attention was Aaron’s reaction when Titans’ Teair Tart got injured during the game. The incident happened during the third quarter when Aaron was looking all set to go fast in order to bring the 8-point deficit down.

However, as soon as Aaron started, Tart fell down and grabbed his ankle. The game had to be stopped but Aaron wasn’t buying it. He yelled and screamed which suggests that he thought that Tart was faking an injury.

Even commentators on-air got a little skeptical after watching how Tart went down. However, it didn’t really make much of a difference as Packers had substituted and they anyway had to wait for the Titans to make their change.

Aaron’s reaction ended up drawing a lot of attention online. While many fans claimed Aaron was actually right, a few also called him a c*nt for not understanding the plight of a fellow footballer.

Aaron Rodgers to Teair Tart pic.twitter.com/YzU4JjTOMY — Mickey Ryan (@MickeyRyan1045) November 18, 2022

Aaron Rodgers was doing his own research on Tarts injury — Stewbacca (@KevinPStewart) November 18, 2022

Of course he wasn’t, he’s losing the game. — 👉🏻🤪 (@BigTimeElite) November 18, 2022

Yeah well it ended up being real and aaron rodgers is just a cunt — Fin 〽️ (@901Fin) November 18, 2022

