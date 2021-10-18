“Aaron Rodgers is the LeBron James of the NFL, he’s the Biggest Diva”: Skip Bayless Rips Into Packers QB for Telling Chicago Bears Fans that he ‘Owns Them’

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have the greatest performance on Sunday as the Packers edged past the Bears. But this time, it was his TD celebration that became the subject of Skip Bayless’s criticism.

Aaron Rodgers beat the Chicago Bears once again. Shocker. The reigning league MVP completed 17 passes of 23 for 195 during Green Bay’s 24-14 record over Chicago. Not his best outing, but it got the job done.

Late in the 4th quarter, Rodgers scrambled into the endzone for an important TD that stretched the Packers’ lead to 2 scores and essentially put the game to bed. While he was celebrating, it appeared as through a Bears fan was heckling him.

In the most ‘Aaron Rodgers’ response possible, he shouted, “I still own you!”

“I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/PacXCtnqaC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2021

Skip Bayless Compares Aaron Rodgers to LeBron James, in a Bad Way

NFL analyst Skip Bayless is famous for criticizing both Rodgers and LA Lakers star LeBron James. Today, he killed 2 birds with one stone while discussing the QB’s celebration.

“All I gotta say to Aaron Rodgers is ‘give me a break!’,” Bayless told his co-host Shannon Sharpe. “This is vintage LeBron-esque Aaron Rodgers. He is the LeBron James of the NFL. He is the biggest diva.”

Bayless was particularly pressed that Rodgers had the “audacity” to celebrate like he did despite barely beating the Justin Fields-led Bears and not playing so well himself.

But objectively, there was nothing wrong with the MVP’s behavior. Not only was he provoked by a fan, but he also is truly the Bears’ biggest nightmare. He has a lopsided 22-5 record against them, he has thrown 55 TDs at their expense, and no player in NFL history has a better QB rating versus Chicago than him.

In fact, fans were so amused by his celebration that someone edited Wikipedia to name him as the actual Bears owner briefly. It has since, obviously, been corrected.