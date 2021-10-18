NFL

“Aaron Rodgers is the LeBron James of the NFL, he’s the Biggest Diva”: Skip Bayless Rips Into Packers QB for Telling Chicago Bears Fans that he ‘Owns Them’

"Aaron Rodgers is the LeBron James of the NFL, he's the Biggest Diva": Skip Bayless Rips Into Packers QB for Telling Chicago Bears Fans that he 'Owns Them'
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
Liam Livingstone injury: English all-rounder injures left little finger after dropping Ishan Kishan in warm-up match
Next Article
"Lemme hit that motherf***er": Allen Iverson narrates his experiences with marijuana in tell-all GQ interview
NFL Latest News
"Aaron Rodgers is the LeBron James of the NFL, he's the Biggest Diva": Skip Bayless Rips Into Packers QB for Telling Chicago Bears Fans that he 'Owns Them'
“Aaron Rodgers is the LeBron James of the NFL, he’s the Biggest Diva”: Skip Bayless Rips Into Packers QB for Telling Chicago Bears Fans that he ‘Owns Them’

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have the greatest performance on Sunday as the Packers edged past the…