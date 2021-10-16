“Time for a trade Tom Brady?”: Gisele Bündchen jokingly hints at a return to New England for her husband

Tom Brady has been loving Tampa Bay ever since he arrived last year, but after a certain Tweet, his wife, Gisele Bündchen hinted at a potential Patriots reunion.

Brady and the Buccaneers have already dealt with all the emotions surrounding New England after visiting Foxboro in week 4. The stories and headlines that came out of that game were wild, and there was definitely a lot of emotional processing on both sides.

The game was finally over, however, and afterwards, Brady in a way hinted that he wouldn’t be opposed to coming back to play for the Patriots later on his career (whenever that means).

Perhaps owing to that, Gisele made a joke out of the whole situation which had NFL Twitter buzzing.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen joke about a return to the Patriots on Twitter

So, how did we get here? Well, New England and Tampa Bay are very different places in terms of how the weather gets. Around the fall season, when the leaves change colors, and the weather gets a little chilly, New England is a great place to be at.

In Tampa Bay, you don’t really get that. The weather’s a lot warmer all year round down south in Florida, and you don’t really get the ‘fall’ feeling. Having lived in Boston for 20 years, Brady’s transition to Tampa Bay has been about a lot more than just changing football teams. That feeling probably led to this Tweet:

Missing the fall this year. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

Gisele, Brady’s wife, followed that up with this litte humdinger:

Time for a trade? https://t.co/V1m4EHpUvX — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 16, 2021

Brady didn’t really get the memo about any trades or deals being done, so he replied with this:

Did I miss something?? https://t.co/Xqsb1GGlZF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

Of course, none of this probably means anything, but coming after all the drama and emotional intensity of the Pats-Bucs game in week four, it does make for some interesting reactions.

Patriots fans right now: pic.twitter.com/gxsc8fHaVh — Does it really matter? (@HitmanSK47) October 16, 2021

Patriots fans are all jumping on the horse to get Brady back in town, selling him on the beauty of New England during the fall time.

Look how beautiful New England is 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/lwjiWYIlg3 — sharon tucker (@cocobunny2) October 16, 2021

Here is a beautiful photo of fall in New England if you’d like to go back: pic.twitter.com/uCH3O6RyQj — Luke Barr (@LukeLBarr) October 16, 2021

All in the life of Tom Brady.

